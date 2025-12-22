The number of flu and ARVI cases has increased in Kyiv: over 10,000 new cases in a week

$42.250.09
49.470.12
ukenru
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 2142 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 3430 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
01:08 PM • 7956 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 11265 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 12689 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
10:46 AM • 15037 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
10:39 AM • 14318 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
10:33 AM • 12192 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
10:23 AM • 11504 views
Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
10:14 AM • 8364 views
EU extends economic sanctions against Russia for another six months
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
2.3m/s
85%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84December 22, 07:57 AM • 21672 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 23906 views
"Epstein Files": US Prosecutor's Office promises to release all materials regarding Trump09:41 AM • 18261 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditions11:19 AM • 14602 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an oil terminal in Russia, an ammunition depot, and a launch site for occupiers' 'Shaheds'01:13 PM • 6870 views
Publications
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 2122 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditions11:19 AM • 14689 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 54067 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 76128 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 110370 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
J. D. Vance
Timur Mindich
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Lviv
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideo02:33 PM • 642 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 23978 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84December 22, 07:57 AM • 21743 views
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 31168 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 32052 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Sukhoi Su-30
Forbes

The number of flu and ARVI cases has increased in Kyiv: over 10,000 new cases in a week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

In Kyiv, during the 51st week of 2025, 10,744 new cases of influenza and ARVI, including COVID-19, were registered. 6,673 children and 4,071 adults fell ill, and 143 people with flu/ARVI and 15 with COVID-19 were hospitalized.

The number of flu and ARVI cases has increased in Kyiv: over 10,000 new cases in a week

In Kyiv, the incidence of flu and ARVI increased over the week. According to the State Institution "Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health," 6,673 children (62.1% of all patients) and 4,071 adults fell ill, UNN reports.

In the capital, during the 51st week of 2025, 10,744 new cases of influenza and ARVI were registered, including COVID-19.

- stated in the message.

The incidence rate was 363.9, which is 33.7% lower than the average intensity level. During the reporting week, the incidence rate increased by 4.9% compared to the previous week – due to the child and adult population.

In particular, 6,673 children (62.1% of all patients) and 4,071 adults fell ill.

Among schoolchildren, 3,420 cases were registered.

Let's add

According to the capital's disease control and prevention center, 23 people, including 2 children under 17, fell ill with COVID-19.

143 patients with flu and ARVI were hospitalized, including 99 children. Among patients with COVID-19, 15 people were hospitalized, including 1 child. During the week, 1 adult patient with COVID-19 was in intensive care units - the report says.

In addition, 1 fatal case from COVID-19 complications was registered during the week.

Over 10,000 new cases of flu and ARVI recorded in Kyiv in a week15.12.25, 14:40 • 2858 views

Antonina Tumanova

KyivHealth
Kyiv