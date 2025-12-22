The number of flu and ARVI cases has increased in Kyiv: over 10,000 new cases in a week

In Kyiv, the incidence of flu and ARVI increased over the week. According to the State Institution "Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health," 6,673 children (62.1% of all patients) and 4,071 adults fell ill, UNN reports.

In the capital, during the 51st week of 2025, 10,744 new cases of influenza and ARVI were registered, including COVID-19. - stated in the message.

The incidence rate was 363.9, which is 33.7% lower than the average intensity level. During the reporting week, the incidence rate increased by 4.9% compared to the previous week – due to the child and adult population.

Among schoolchildren, 3,420 cases were registered.

According to the capital's disease control and prevention center, 23 people, including 2 children under 17, fell ill with COVID-19.

143 patients with flu and ARVI were hospitalized, including 99 children. Among patients with COVID-19, 15 people were hospitalized, including 1 child. During the week, 1 adult patient with COVID-19 was in intensive care units - the report says.

In addition, 1 fatal case from COVID-19 complications was registered during the week.

Over 10,000 new cases of flu and ARVI recorded in Kyiv in a week