Over 10,000 new cases of flu and ARVI recorded in Kyiv in a week

In the capital, 10,238 new cases of influenza and ARVI, including COVID-19, were registered during the week. This was reported by the State Institution "Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health". This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, writes UNN.

The incidence rate was 346.8, which is 36.8% lower than the average intensity level. During the reporting week, the incidence rate increased by 4.7% compared to the previous week – due to the child and adult population. - the message says.

In particular, 6,312 children (61.7% of all patients) and 3,926 adults fell ill. Among schoolchildren, 3,803 cases were registered. 42 people fell ill with COVID-19, including 10 children under 17 years of age.

160 patients with influenza and ARVI were hospitalized in medical institutions, including 116 children. Among patients with COVID-19, 25 people were hospitalized, including 1 child.

During the week, 2 adult patients with COVID-19 were in intensive care units.

No deaths from COVID-19 complications were registered during the week.

Recall

In Ukraine, after a month-long shortage, the flu vaccine began to reappear in private clinics and pharmacies. "Vaxigrip Tetra" and "GC Flu" vaccines are available, the supply volumes of which were smaller than usual.