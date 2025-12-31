India's capital faces worst air pollution in a decade: Modi's party under fire

This winter, India's capital recorded its worst air pollution in almost a decade, prompting rare public protests and criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party over its handling of the air quality emergency, UNN reports, citing Bloomberg.

Details

In November and December, when pollution in New Delhi typically peaks, the air quality index exceeded 300 on 88% of days, according to Bloomberg calculations based on official data. This is the highest percentage since at least 2017. A reading of 50 is considered acceptable, while a level of 300 or higher is considered hazardous, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency.

New Delhi has been battling air pollution for years, and a combination of crop burning in neighboring states, traffic congestion, and cold weather makes winter smog particularly bad. The megacity regularly ranks among the cities with the worst air in the world, posing a serious health threat to its 30 million residents, especially children.

This season's worsening air quality was the first test for Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party in its first year of governing the capital after almost two decades. Despite pre-election promises to combat pollution, this approach has so far drawn criticism from the opposition and parts of the public.

Lawmakers failed to prioritize discussion of pollution during a recent parliamentary session, which ended about two weeks ago. The government also imposed stricter pollution restrictions later than in previous years, raising questions about the delay.

"Politicians are not talking about air pollution," said Ritwick Dutta, an environmental lawyer from New Delhi. "The government's continued silence on addressing this issue has fueled anger."

Opposition groups, such as the Aam Aadmi Party, which governed the capital from 2015 to 2025, have also accused the BJP of underreporting pollution figures, which the ruling party denies.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta blamed the previous administration for not doing enough to address the poor air quality. She said her government would need at least 27 months to achieve results.

While Modi continues to promote Asia's third-largest economy as one of the world's rising powers, toxic air has tarnished that image, as tourists and top professionals increasingly avoid the capital. Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd. said this week that its chief financial officer resigned due to health problems related to the city's pollution.

This year's air pollution crisis has sparked noticeable public outrage, with residents staging rare protests against air pollution in the capital. During a recent visit by Argentine football star Lionel Messi to New Delhi, parts of the crowd chanted "AQI, AQI" when the Delhi Chief Minister took the stage.

Add

Winter smog in New Delhi is caused by crop burning, firecrackers, traffic, industry, and year-round construction dust. This season, the problem worsened after the Supreme Court eased restrictions on firecrackers ahead of Diwali in October — a move supported by the BJP-led government — even as air quality was already deteriorating.

The average Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded in December was 350.4, the highest level since 2018, according to Bloomberg calculations using official data.

Following protests in November, the government imposed stricter pollution controls, including a temporary halt to non-essential construction and advising primary schools to hold classes online. However, these measures did not lead to any improvements. The Janata Janata Party also resorted to controversial steps, such as artificial rain, which made little difference.