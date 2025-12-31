Over 1200 IDPs applied for preferential mortgages under the new state program

Since the launch of the preferential lending program in September 2025, the Pension Fund of Ukraine has received 1224 applications from internally displaced persons and residents of frontline territories. Currently, the state has already approved assistance for 118 applications, transferring funds to bank accounts to cover borrowers' expenses. This was reported by the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The program provides a significant reduction in the financial burden on families who have lost their homes. The state assumes the following obligations:

covering 70% of the first installment amount;

payment of 70% of monthly loan payments under the "eOselya" program;

payment of 40 thousand hryvnias to cover associated costs of concluding the agreement.

In 2026, 4.4 billion hryvnias have been allocated in the budget for the implementation of this initiative.

Requirements for participants and real estate

To receive a preferential loan, the applicant must be officially employed.

There are also restrictions on the real estate object: the house or apartment must not be older than 20 years, and the maximum cost of housing should not exceed 2 million hryvnias.

Program participants are obliged to:

not have other housing in the controlled territory of Ukraine (except for property in the combat zone or under occupation);

independently pay 30% of the first installment;

timely ensure payment of 30% of monthly loan payments.

Algorithm for obtaining a loan

The registration process is maximally digitized. Those interested need to submit an application through the "Diia" application, choose a bank after receiving a positive decision, and provide the necessary package of documents along with an application for state compensation.

