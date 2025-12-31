$42.390.17
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar Krai
10:12 AM • 4494 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 4982 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
10:03 AM • 5846 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Exclusive
07:11 AM • 9894 views
Hryvnia exchange rate in 2026: expert told what to expect next year
06:00 AM • 12888 views
NBU significantly devalues hryvnia: exchange rates for the last day of 2025
December 30, 06:06 PM • 25448 views
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guards
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 59334 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
December 30, 03:00 PM • 40911 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
December 30, 01:51 PM • 34497 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
Record number of Ukrainians applied for "winter support": how many applications were submitted via Diia and Ukrposhta

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

Over 18 million Ukrainians have applied for the "Winter Support" program, significantly exceeding last year's figures. Most applications were submitted online, and the funds can be spent on Ukrainian-made goods, utility services, and medicines.

Record number of Ukrainians applied for "winter support": how many applications were submitted via Diia and Ukrposhta

Within the framework of the "Winter Support" program, a record 18 million Ukrainians submitted applications — last year this figure was 14.4 million. As reported by the Ministry of Social Policy, the largest number of applications — 14.3 million — were submitted online through the Diia application, including 3.3 million applications for children, and all of them have already received assistance, UNN reports.

Details

As reported by the agency, another 1.9 million applications were submitted at Ukrposhta branches, of which 124,000 were for children — payments for these applications are ongoing. Those who submitted an application from December 16 will start receiving assistance in early January 2026.

As soon as the funds are credited, an SMS message will be sent. Almost 2 million recipients of pensions and social benefits through Ukrposhta received the "winter thousand" to a special account along with regular payments. 

How and where to use the assistance

In general, the "winter thousand" can be spent on goods of Ukrainian production — in particular, food products (except excisable goods), medicines, and books. You can also pay for utility and postal services or make charitable contributions. Most often, Ukrainians use the assistance to pay for utility services, purchase medicines, and food products, the Ministry of Social Policy noted.

"Winter Thousand" can now be spent on groceries: how it works11.12.25, 11:50 • 3175 views

Retail chains where the "Winter Support" can be used are gradually expanding. Currently, groceries can be paid for in stores of the Blizhenko, Auchan, SPAR, VARUS, Torba, Sim23, Simi, NOVUS, LIGA PRIM, and Fozzy Group — Silpo, Fora, THRASH!TRASH!, Fozzy chains. In addition, the "National Cashback" card can be used for online purchases on the MAUDAU and ROZETKA marketplaces.

"Winter Thousand" and National Cashback can now be spent in two more chains and online retail24.12.25, 15:13 • 15731 view

The agency also reminded that funds received on the "National Cashback" card through Diia must be used by June 30, 2026. As of today, Ukrainians have made payments totaling over UAH 8.5 billion through this card.

Recipients of assistance through Ukrposhta — both those whose payments were automatically generated and those who independently submitted an application at the branches — will be able to spend the thousand until the end of February 2026.

This is our agent who returned from a mission: Ukrposhta commented on the photo of a woman who came for the "Winter Thousand" allegedly with a Russian passport27.11.25, 17:47 • 3525 views

Antonina Tumanova

