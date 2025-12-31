Record number of Ukrainians applied for "winter support": how many applications were submitted via Diia and Ukrposhta

Within the framework of the "Winter Support" program, a record 18 million Ukrainians submitted applications — last year this figure was 14.4 million. As reported by the Ministry of Social Policy, the largest number of applications — 14.3 million — were submitted online through the Diia application, including 3.3 million applications for children, and all of them have already received assistance, UNN reports.

Details

As reported by the agency, another 1.9 million applications were submitted at Ukrposhta branches, of which 124,000 were for children — payments for these applications are ongoing. Those who submitted an application from December 16 will start receiving assistance in early January 2026.

As soon as the funds are credited, an SMS message will be sent. Almost 2 million recipients of pensions and social benefits through Ukrposhta received the "winter thousand" to a special account along with regular payments.

How and where to use the assistance

In general, the "winter thousand" can be spent on goods of Ukrainian production — in particular, food products (except excisable goods), medicines, and books. You can also pay for utility and postal services or make charitable contributions. Most often, Ukrainians use the assistance to pay for utility services, purchase medicines, and food products, the Ministry of Social Policy noted.

Retail chains where the "Winter Support" can be used are gradually expanding. Currently, groceries can be paid for in stores of the Blizhenko, Auchan, SPAR, VARUS, Torba, Sim23, Simi, NOVUS, LIGA PRIM, and Fozzy Group — Silpo, Fora, THRASH!TRASH!, Fozzy chains. In addition, the "National Cashback" card can be used for online purchases on the MAUDAU and ROZETKA marketplaces.

The agency also reminded that funds received on the "National Cashback" card through Diia must be used by June 30, 2026. As of today, Ukrainians have made payments totaling over UAH 8.5 billion through this card.

Recipients of assistance through Ukrposhta — both those whose payments were automatically generated and those who independently submitted an application at the branches — will be able to spend the thousand until the end of February 2026.

