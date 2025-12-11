"Winter Thousand" can now be spent on groceries: how it works

$42.280.10
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
07:59 AM • 10894 views
Trump administration proposes a plan to rebuild Ukraine and return Russia to the global economy; some in Europe say 'it's like Yalta' - WSJ
Exclusive
07:38 AM • 12840 views
Ukrainians are abandoning rich pastries and wheat bread: the market is reorienting towards simpler recipes
December 10, 09:59 PM • 22506 views
Trump: 82% of Ukrainians demand a peace agreement, and Zelenskyy must be a realist
December 10, 06:59 PM • 37465 views
Interim results of the Energoatom audit are expected at the end of the year, and inspections in the defense sector will begin in the 20s of December
Exclusive
December 10, 05:30 PM • 34708 views
How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips
December 10, 05:11 PM • 35577 views
SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker Dashan in the Black SeaVideo
December 10, 04:59 PM • 30430 views
Zelenskyy signed Budget-2026
December 10, 02:44 PM • 28385 views
Ukraine plans to submit a 20-point document to the US "in the near future" after peace talks with Trump's team and Europeans - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 10, 02:20 PM • 35764 views
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Popular news
Monastery of the Moscow Patriarchate on fire in Zakarpattia: what is knownPhotoDecember 11, 01:49 AM • 18967 views
US House of Representatives approves defense budget: how much will Ukraine getDecember 11, 02:22 AM • 15751 views
UN General Assembly adopts resolution on Chornobyl disaster: Russia and US vote againstDecember 11, 02:57 AM • 22954 views
CPD: German counterintelligence records a record level of Russian espionage and sabotageDecember 11, 03:31 AM • 4108 views
A large chemical plant attacked in Russia's Veliky Novgorod: what is knownVideoDecember 11, 04:03 AM • 18783 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
08:43 AM • 9444 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 30591 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 32067 views
Restricting access to information on military criminal offenses: the Prosecutor General's Office provided clarificationDecember 10, 01:56 PM • 38690 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3PhotoDecember 10, 12:17 PM • 41609 views
UNN Lite
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 18117 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 23977 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 20351 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 28397 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideoDecember 10, 07:53 AM • 38154 views
"Winter Thousand" can now be spent on groceries: how it works

Kyiv • UNN

 • 458 views

From December 11, UAH 1,000 of "Winter Support" can be spent on food products. The first to take advantage of this opportunity are customers of two retail chains.

"Winter Thousand" can now be spent on groceries: how it works

From now on, UAH 1,000 under the "Winter Support" program can be used to pay for groceries, the Ministry of Social Policy announced on Thursday, UNN writes.

Starting from December 11, UAH 1,000 in aid under the "Winter Support" program can be spent on Ukrainian-made food products, except for excisable goods, by paying with the "National Cashback" card.

- the ministry indicated.

As noted, "the first to use it can be customers of Fozzy Group retail chains (Silpo, Fora, THRASH!TRASH!, Fozzy) and "Blyzenko"". "Currently, these are more than 1,160 stores throughout Ukraine, and the list will expand over time. So far, the possibility does not extend to online orders," the Ministry of Social Policy reported.

Addition

In total, UAH 1,000 in aid can be used to pay for utility and postal services, charity, as well as for goods from Ukrainian manufacturers - medicines, books, and, from now on, food products (except excisable goods).

"Winter Thousand": over 15 million applications already submitted - more than last year09.12.25, 12:21 • 2972 views

If the funds were credited to the "National Cashback" card through "Diia", they can be spent until June 30, 2026.

Those Ukrainians who receive pensions or social benefits through Ukrposhta and for whom the payment was automatically generated, as well as those who independently applied at the branches, can spend a thousand until the end of February 2026. These are the terms of use of assistance extended by the Government - now recipients of "Winter Support" through Ukrposhta will have more time to spend the funds.

According to the Ministry of Social Policy, UAH 1,000 in aid has already been financed for more than 11.9 million Ukrainians, who have already spent more than UAH 3.4 billion through the "National Cashback" card.

Julia Shramko

