"Winter Thousand" can now be spent on groceries: how it works

From now on, UAH 1,000 under the "Winter Support" program can be used to pay for groceries, the Ministry of Social Policy announced on Thursday, UNN writes.

Starting from December 11, UAH 1,000 in aid under the "Winter Support" program can be spent on Ukrainian-made food products, except for excisable goods, by paying with the "National Cashback" card. - the ministry indicated.

As noted, "the first to use it can be customers of Fozzy Group retail chains (Silpo, Fora, THRASH!TRASH!, Fozzy) and "Blyzenko"". "Currently, these are more than 1,160 stores throughout Ukraine, and the list will expand over time. So far, the possibility does not extend to online orders," the Ministry of Social Policy reported.

Addition

In total, UAH 1,000 in aid can be used to pay for utility and postal services, charity, as well as for goods from Ukrainian manufacturers - medicines, books, and, from now on, food products (except excisable goods).

"Winter Thousand": over 15 million applications already submitted - more than last year

If the funds were credited to the "National Cashback" card through "Diia", they can be spent until June 30, 2026.

Those Ukrainians who receive pensions or social benefits through Ukrposhta and for whom the payment was automatically generated, as well as those who independently applied at the branches, can spend a thousand until the end of February 2026. These are the terms of use of assistance extended by the Government - now recipients of "Winter Support" through Ukrposhta will have more time to spend the funds.

According to the Ministry of Social Policy, UAH 1,000 in aid has already been financed for more than 11.9 million Ukrainians, who have already spent more than UAH 3.4 billion through the "National Cashback" card.