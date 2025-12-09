"Winter Thousand": over 15 million applications already submitted - more than last year

This year, more Ukrainians applied for winter support in the amount of one thousand hryvnias than last year – 15 million 860 thousand people. As reported by the Deputy Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine Tetyana Kiriyenko, the acceptance of applications is still ongoing, a correspondent of UNN reports.

The "Winter Support" program package consists of two directions: support for the most vulnerable segments of the population - a payment of 6,500 hryvnias, and winter assistance in the amount of one thousand hryvnias - this is support for a wider category, it can be received by absolutely everyone, both children and adults living in Ukraine. If we talk about the "winter thousand", today I have fresh figures - we already have 15 million 860 thousand applications. This is a sufficiently large number of applications, and if we take last year, we already see that this figure (number of applications - ed.) has increased. It was 14 million - Kiriyenko reported.

The Deputy Minister of Social Policy reminded that applications for the "winter thousand" can be submitted until December 24.

We are still expecting applications. I want to assure everyone - there will be enough funds, all applications will be fulfilled and everyone will receive their winter support. For the assistance provided to vulnerable segments of the population in the amount of UAH 6,500, 342 thousand applications have already been submitted. On December 6, payments under this program have already begun. And as of today, UAH 117 million 200 thousand have already been paid under this program. Applications for this assistance are accepted until December 17 - the official stated.

