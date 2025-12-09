"Winter Thousand": over 15 million applications already submitted - more than last year

$42.070.01
49.020.03
ukenru
Exclusive
10:26 AM • 182 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
07:23 AM • 18658 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 16039 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 8, 07:50 PM • 23155 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
December 8, 06:20 PM • 35199 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM • 31168 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
December 8, 02:55 PM • 33718 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
December 8, 02:34 PM • 31759 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
December 8, 01:22 PM • 33545 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 49946 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
2m/s
87%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ursula von der Leyen: The goal is a strong Ukraine, on the battlefield and at the negotiating tableDecember 9, 12:46 AM • 3942 views
G7 countries warned Russia about the possible confiscation of all frozen assets in favor of UkraineDecember 9, 01:19 AM • 10380 views
Sybiha discussed F-16 fighter jet delivery with Belgian Defense MinisterPhotoDecember 9, 01:53 AM • 14619 views
"Rescue" Putin-style: hundreds of refugees from Ukraine are being expelled from a sanatorium in Russia - Center for Countering DisinformationDecember 9, 03:32 AM • 18156 views
Lviv City Council refuted the fake news about ignoring a Russian-speaking child on St. Nicholas DayPhoto08:11 AM • 10343 views
Publications
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians07:23 AM • 18661 views
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhotoDecember 8, 03:38 PM • 14050 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 49946 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 45416 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 45137 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
António Costa
Ursula von der Leyen
Mark Rutte
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Italy
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk'": DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinema08:36 AM • 3666 views
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner BrosDecember 8, 03:34 PM • 20882 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 57284 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 63651 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 73774 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
YouTube
Time (magazine)
Spotify

"Winter Thousand": over 15 million applications already submitted - more than last year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

This year, 15 million 860 thousand Ukrainians applied for winter support in the amount of one thousand hryvnias, which is more than last year. Applications for the "winter thousand" are accepted until December 24, and for the 6500 UAH aid for vulnerable segments of the population - until December 17.

"Winter Thousand": over 15 million applications already submitted - more than last year

This year, more Ukrainians applied for winter support in the amount of one thousand hryvnias than last year – 15 million 860 thousand people. As reported by the Deputy Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine Tetyana Kiriyenko, the acceptance of applications is still ongoing, a correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

The "Winter Support" program package consists of two directions: support for the most vulnerable segments of the population - a payment of 6,500 hryvnias, and winter assistance in the amount of one thousand hryvnias - this is support for a wider category, it can be received by absolutely everyone, both children and adults living in Ukraine. If we talk about the "winter thousand", today I have fresh figures - we already have 15 million 860 thousand applications. This is a sufficiently large number of applications, and if we take last year, we already see that this figure (number of applications - ed.) has increased. It was 14 million

- Kiriyenko reported.

The Deputy Minister of Social Policy reminded that applications for the "winter thousand" can be submitted until December 24.

We are still expecting applications. I want to assure everyone - there will be enough funds, all applications will be fulfilled and everyone will receive their winter support.  For the assistance provided to vulnerable segments of the population in the amount of UAH 6,500, 342 thousand applications have already been submitted. On December 6, payments under this program have already begun. And as of today, UAH 117 million 200 thousand have already been paid under this program. Applications for this assistance are accepted until December 17

- the official stated.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that more than a quarter of a million families received compensation for electricity within the framework of the state program "Winter Support".

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyEconomy
State budget
Energy
Power outage
Electricity
Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine
Ukraine