This is our agent who returned from a mission: Ukrposhta commented on the photo of a woman who came for the "Winter Thousand" allegedly with a Russian passport

Ukrposhta CEO Ihor Smilianskyi commented on the photo of a woman with a "Russian passport" in Dnipro. He stated that she was an "agent" who returned from a mission and did not have time to take out her Ukrainian passport from the cover.
Ukrposhta CEO Ihor Smilianskyi stated that the woman photographed in Dnipro allegedly with a Russian passport, who wanted to apply for 1,000 hryvnias under the "Winter Support" program, is actually "an agent who returned from a mission and had not yet managed to take out her Ukrainian passport from the cover." Smilianskyi wrote about this on Telegram, reports UNN.
"Friends, greetings! A photo of a client who came to receive 1,000 hryvnias of Winter Support at Ukrposhta with a Russian passport is circulating online. We, of course, conducted an urgent investigation and report: this is our agent who returned from a mission and had not yet managed to take out her Ukrainian passport from the cover," Smilianskyi wrote.
He added that the situation has now been corrected, and the application for receiving 1,000 hryvnias has been processed in accordance with the charter and legal norms.
Today, a photo appeared online showing a woman who came to an Ukrposhta branch in Dnipro with a passport with a "Russian Passport" cover, to receive 1,000 hryvnias under the "Winter Support" program.
More than a quarter of a million families received compensation for electricity under the state program "Winter Support".