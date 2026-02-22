Protesters staged a demonstration in Verona before the Olympic closing ceremony

In Verona, a demonstration took place before the closing ceremony, with participants protesting against what they called an "unsustainable" and "bloody" event, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

The march, dubbed "Olympics — no, thank you," was intended to protest against the economic, environmental, and political consequences of the Winter Games.

"We are here because we believe these Olympic Games are hypocritical, unsustainable, and bloody to boot," said Filippo Comencini.

Foreign Minister calls IOC decision to disqualify Heraskevych for "helmet of remembrance" a "moment of shame"

The organizers of the Olympic Games promised that almost all the electricity needed to host the games would be environmentally friendly, from lighting sports facilities to producing snow.

Meloni called Olympic protesters "enemies of Italy"