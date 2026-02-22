Protesters staged a demonstration in Verona before the Olympic closing ceremony
Kyiv • UNN
Before the Olympic closing ceremony in Verona, a demonstration was held against the "unsustainable" and "bloody" event. Protesters expressed dissatisfaction with the economic, environmental, and political consequences of the Winter Games.
In Verona, a demonstration took place before the closing ceremony, with participants protesting against what they called an "unsustainable" and "bloody" event, UNN reports with reference to AP.
Details
The march, dubbed "Olympics — no, thank you," was intended to protest against the economic, environmental, and political consequences of the Winter Games.
"We are here because we believe these Olympic Games are hypocritical, unsustainable, and bloody to boot," said Filippo Comencini.
The organizers of the Olympic Games promised that almost all the electricity needed to host the games would be environmentally friendly, from lighting sports facilities to producing snow.
