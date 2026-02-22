Protesters staged a demonstration in Verona before the Olympic closing ceremony

$43.270.00
07:57 PM • 2132 views
OP hinted at the need to restrict Telegram after the terrorist attack in Lviv
07:22 PM • 6580 views
Geneva may resume talks on Ukraine on February 26 - Russian media
February 22, 02:20 PM • 17205 views
Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media
Exclusive
February 22, 01:36 PM • 24659 views
Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1
February 22, 09:06 AM • 26955 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crimePhoto
February 22, 12:48 AM • 41899 views
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
February 21, 11:49 PM • 49312 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
February 21, 10:51 PM • 40271 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM • 64954 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 68882 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Publications
Exclusives
There is every reason to believe that the terrorist attack in Lviv was committed by Russia - KlymenkoPhotoFebruary 22, 12:10 PM • 10234 views
"Flamingo" strike on Votkinsk plant - photos show extensive damagePhotoVideoFebruary 22, 12:22 PM • 20645 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - video of bomb planting releasedPhotoVideoFebruary 22, 01:04 PM • 10812 views
Armed man broke into Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and was shot deadFebruary 22, 02:55 PM • 17765 views
The number of people injured in Russia's night attack on Kyiv region has risen to 17, four of them children03:44 PM • 5856 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 78069 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 87716 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 96157 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 108499 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 146586 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Andriy Sadovyi
Ukraine
Lviv
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhotoFebruary 21, 03:47 PM • 37366 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 39535 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 39923 views
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM • 31257 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM • 33765 views
Protesters staged a demonstration in Verona before the Olympic closing ceremony

Kyiv • UNN

 • 214 views

Before the Olympic closing ceremony in Verona, a demonstration was held against the "unsustainable" and "bloody" event. Protesters expressed dissatisfaction with the economic, environmental, and political consequences of the Winter Games.

Protesters staged a demonstration in Verona before the Olympic closing ceremony

In Verona, a demonstration took place before the closing ceremony, with participants protesting against what they called an "unsustainable" and "bloody" event, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

The march, dubbed "Olympics — no, thank you," was intended to protest against the economic, environmental, and political consequences of the Winter Games.

"We are here because we believe these Olympic Games are hypocritical, unsustainable, and bloody to boot," said Filippo Comencini.

Foreign Minister calls IOC decision to disqualify Heraskevych for "helmet of remembrance" a "moment of shame"

The organizers of the Olympic Games promised that almost all the electricity needed to host the games would be environmentally friendly, from lighting sports facilities to producing snow.

Meloni called Olympic protesters "enemies of Italy"

Antonina Tumanova

SportsNews of the WorldOlympics
