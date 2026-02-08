$43.140.00
Meloni called Olympic protesters "enemies of Italy"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

Giorgia Meloni supported law enforcement after clashes with protesters near the venue of the Winter Olympic Games. She condemned the actions of "enemies of Italy" who organize demonstrations and cut railway cables.

Meloni called Olympic protesters "enemies of Italy"

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, commenting on clashes with protesters near the venue of the Winter Olympic Games, expressed solidarity with law enforcement agencies. She wrote about this on Facebook, UNN reports.

Details

The head of government stated that thousands of Italians are working diligently these days to ensure the smooth running of the Olympic Games. Many do so as volunteers, because they want their country to make a good impression, to be admired and respected.

And then there are them: enemies of Italy and Italians, who stage demonstrations against the Olympic Games, broadcasting these images on television around the world

- Meloni said.

The official mentioned that there are also those who cut railway cables so that trains cannot depart.

"Once again, we express solidarity with the police, the city of Milan, and all those whose work will be undermined by these gangs of criminals," she summarized.

Recall

In Milan, thousands of protesters came out against the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, which led to clashes with the police. Demonstrators express dissatisfaction with environmental consequences and rising housing prices.

Sabotage on Italy's railway on the first day of the 2026 Olympics: authorities declare an attack on the country, 'Russian trace' not ruled out07.02.26, 19:02 • 4150 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Skirmishes
Giorgia Meloni
Milan
Italy