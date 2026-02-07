Sabotage on Italy's railway on the first day of the 2026 Olympics: authorities declare an attack on the country, 'Russian trace' not ruled out

On February 7, the first full day of the Winter Olympic Games in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo began with a massive transport collapse. Italy's Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, officially called a series of railway incidents deliberate sabotage and a direct attack on the state. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to law enforcement, the attackers acted in a coordinated manner in several locations simultaneously. Near Bologna, which is a key transport hub between the north and south of the country, electrical cables in underground communications were deliberately cut. In addition, an improvised explosive device was found and neutralized on one of the railway switches, and a fire broke out at a substation powering the railway tracks in the Pesaro area.

As a result of these actions, delays of Frecciarossa high-speed trains, as well as intercity and regional connections, reached more than two hours. The large-scale disruptions affected thousands of passengers, including fans heading to the Olympic venues.

If it is confirmed that this was a deliberate attack on the first day of the Olympics, then it can be stated: someone really wishes Italy ill – Salvini said.

Russian trace and anarchist groups

The investigation of the incidents has been entrusted to the Digos anti-terrorism unit. The main version at the moment is the activity of anarchist groups, whose handwriting resembles similar acts of sabotage during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Investigators draw parallels with events in France, where the attackers also targeted railway hubs to destabilize the situation in the country.

At the same time, the Italian authorities do not rule out external interference. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani previously reported on the successful repulsion of a series of cyberattacks "of Russian origin" aimed at Olympic facilities and hotels. Against the background of these events, security measures in Italy have been significantly strengthened, and additional police and military units have been involved in protecting critical infrastructure.

