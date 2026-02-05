Approximately 70 showers were destroyed in the Milan Olympic Village ahead of the 2026 Games

In the newly built Olympic Village in Milan, which is being prepared to host participants of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, large-scale damage to the internal infrastructure was discovered — about 70 shower cabins were destroyed. This was reported by UNN with reference to Corriere della Sera.

As it turned out, the problem was noticed during a technical inspection of the buildings: specialists recorded water leaks and damage to pipes, which, according to preliminary conclusions, could not have occurred by accident. In total, about 70 showers located in different parts of the complex were affected.

Investigators suggest that the equipment was deliberately disabled. The nature of the damage indicates interference with the use of tools, and the incidents themselves likely occurred repeatedly over several weeks — long before the official settlement of the village. The incident raised questions about the security system of the facility. Despite the fact that access to Villaggio Olimpico is restricted and carried out with special passes, external interference remained unnoticed for a long time. Currently, law enforcement officers are analyzing surveillance camera footage and checking the circle of people who were allowed to be on the territory. The investigation is under the control of the Milan prosecutor's office.

Among the versions are deliberate sabotage or actions of persons who had internal access to the facility. The motives are not officially announced yet. The event occurred at the final stage of preparation for the Winter Olympic Games, which start in early February in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. The organizers assure that the situation will not affect the reception of athletes and all damage will be eliminated before the start of the competitions.

