"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Approximately 70 showers were destroyed in the Milan Olympic Village ahead of the 2026 Games

Kyiv • UNN

 • 814 views

In Milan, approximately 70 shower cabins were found damaged in the Olympic Village, which is preparing for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games. Investigators suspect deliberate sabotage.

Approximately 70 showers were destroyed in the Milan Olympic Village ahead of the 2026 Games

In the newly built Olympic Village in Milan, which is being prepared to host participants of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, large-scale damage to the internal infrastructure was discovered — about 70 shower cabins were destroyed. This was reported by UNN with reference to Corriere della Sera.

As it turned out, the problem was noticed during a technical inspection of the buildings: specialists recorded water leaks and damage to pipes, which, according to preliminary conclusions, could not have occurred by accident. In total, about 70 showers located in different parts of the complex were affected.

Ukrainian national team at the 2026 Olympics: the official composition of the delegation and the number of athletes who will represent the country at the games have been announced26.01.26, 19:54 • 3883 views

Investigators suggest that the equipment was deliberately disabled. The nature of the damage indicates interference with the use of tools, and the incidents themselves likely occurred repeatedly over several weeks — long before the official settlement of the village. The incident raised questions about the security system of the facility. Despite the fact that access to Villaggio Olimpico is restricted and carried out with special passes, external interference remained unnoticed for a long time. Currently, law enforcement officers are analyzing surveillance camera footage and checking the circle of people who were allowed to be on the territory. The investigation is under the control of the Milan prosecutor's office.

Italy repels cyberattacks on MFA and Olympics websites: Russians suspected of crime05.02.26, 09:42 • 3328 views

Among the versions are deliberate sabotage or actions of persons who had internal access to the facility. The motives are not officially announced yet. The event occurred at the final stage of preparation for the Winter Olympic Games, which start in early February in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. The organizers assure that the situation will not affect the reception of athletes and all damage will be eliminated before the start of the competitions.

Olympics 2026: lights went out at the stadium at the start of the first competitions05.02.26, 10:54 • 2462 views

Stanislav Karmazin

SportsNews of the World
Real estate
Technology
Milan