Italy repels cyberattacks on MFA and Olympics websites: Russians suspected of crime

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

Italian special services prevented cyberattacks on the MFA websites and facilities related to the Winter Olympic Games. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani linked the attackers to Russia.

Italy repels cyberattacks on MFA and Olympics websites: Russians suspected of crime

Italian cybersecurity forces prevented the hacking of several websites of the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and facilities related to the Winter Olympics. The country's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antonio Tajani, linked the attackers to Russia. This is reported by UNN with reference to Deutsche Welle.

Details

Italian special services repelled a series of cyberattacks targeting the websites of some offices of the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including the office in Washington, as well as websites related to the Winter Olympic Games and hotel websites in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

The Russia-linked hacker group Noname057 claimed responsibility for the cyberattacks. They accuse the Italian government of "supporting Ukrainian terrorists."

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, speaking in parliament, announced that 6,000 law enforcement officers, including snipers, bomb disposal experts, and counter-terrorism units, would monitor security at Olympic facilities — from Milan to the Dolomites.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the International Olympic Committee is exploring the possibility of holding future Winter Olympic Games in January and Paralympic Games in February. Such measures are due to the critical reduction in the number of locations with stable snow cover in March.

IOC member Karl Stoss explained that holding the Paralympics in March is becoming problematic because the spring sun melts the snow too quickly.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Deutsche Welle
Antonio Tajani
Washington, D.C.
Milan
Italy
Ukraine