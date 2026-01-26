Ukrainian national team at the 2026 Olympics: the official composition of the delegation and the number of athletes who will represent the country at the games have been announced

$43.140.03
50.650.13
ukenru
05:23 PM • 1398 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
04:43 PM • 5996 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
01:53 PM • 11385 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
12:45 PM • 17246 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
January 26, 11:57 AM • 18766 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM • 32736 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM • 23417 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 45086 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
January 26, 09:46 AM • 21993 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM • 40832 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
5m/s
89%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Technical database failure occurred at the Polish-Ukrainian border: what about queues and trainsJanuary 26, 09:18 AM • 30426 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?January 26, 09:53 AM • 36736 views
Kyiv region returns to power outage schedules after emergency shutdowns - DTEKJanuary 26, 10:52 AM • 26069 views
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the projectJanuary 26, 11:48 AM • 11030 views
New power outages in two regions due to Russian shelling, electricity deficit still in the capital region - Ministry of EnergyJanuary 26, 11:59 AM • 18091 views
Publications
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
Exclusive
04:43 PM • 5970 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agencyJanuary 26, 11:38 AM • 32731 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 45078 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?January 26, 09:53 AM • 36918 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM • 40829 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Musician
Péter Szijjártó
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby Moresco05:14 PM • 794 views
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine02:43 PM • 4796 views
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silenceVideo02:07 PM • 5588 views
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the projectJanuary 26, 11:48 AM • 11089 views
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 34151 views
Actual
Social network
Heating
Technology
Film
ChatGPT

Ukrainian national team at the 2026 Olympics: the official composition of the delegation and the number of athletes who will represent the country at the games have been announced

Kyiv • UNN

 • 230 views

Ukraine has approved the official composition of the delegation and 46 athletes who will represent the country at the XXV Winter Olympic Games in 2026. Ukrainian athletes will compete in 11 sports in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

Ukrainian national team at the 2026 Olympics: the official composition of the delegation and the number of athletes who will represent the country at the games have been announced

Ukraine has determined the composition of the official delegation of the national team that will represent the country at the XXV Winter Olympic Games in 2026. The corresponding decision was made on the eve of the main winter start. This was reported by UNN with reference to the NOC website.

Details

The delegation included athletes, coaches, medical and technical support specialists, as well as representatives of the national team headquarters. The list of participants was formed based on the results of the qualification selection and in accordance with the requirements of international sports federations.

Ukrainian athletes will be represented in 11 sports for which the country has won Olympic licenses. The final composition was formed based on the submissions of relevant federations and approved in the established manner. The 2026 Winter Olympic Games will be held from February 6 to 22 in the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. In total, 46 athletes from Ukraine will take part in the competitions.

Winter Olympics 2026: Key Details of the Upcoming Games in Milan and Cortina17.12.25, 21:19 • 5474 views

List of sports and number of athletes from the country:

  • biathlon - 10 people;
    • alpine skiing - 2;
      • Nordic combined - 2;
        • cross-country skiing - 6;
          • luge - 10;
            • skeleton - 1;
              • snowboarding - 1;
                • ski jumping - 2;
                  • freestyle - 9;
                    • figure skating - 1;
                      • short track - 2.

                        Russians won't represent their country at Winter Olympics even if Ukraine war ends - IOC head02.01.26, 14:50 • 5457 views

                        Stanislav Karmazin

                        Sports
                        Milan
                        Italy
                        Ukraine