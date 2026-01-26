Ukrainian national team at the 2026 Olympics: the official composition of the delegation and the number of athletes who will represent the country at the games have been announced

Ukraine has determined the composition of the official delegation of the national team that will represent the country at the XXV Winter Olympic Games in 2026. The corresponding decision was made on the eve of the main winter start. This was reported by UNN with reference to the NOC website.

Details

The delegation included athletes, coaches, medical and technical support specialists, as well as representatives of the national team headquarters. The list of participants was formed based on the results of the qualification selection and in accordance with the requirements of international sports federations.

Ukrainian athletes will be represented in 11 sports for which the country has won Olympic licenses. The final composition was formed based on the submissions of relevant federations and approved in the established manner. The 2026 Winter Olympic Games will be held from February 6 to 22 in the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. In total, 46 athletes from Ukraine will take part in the competitions.

List of sports and number of athletes from the country:

biathlon - 10 people;

alpine skiing - 2;

Nordic combined - 2;

cross-country skiing - 6;

luge - 10;

skeleton - 1;

snowboarding - 1;

ski jumping - 2;

freestyle - 9;

figure skating - 1;

short track - 2.

