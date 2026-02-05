Olympics 2026: lights went out at the stadium at the start of the first competitions

$43.170.02
51.030.08
ukenru
09:33 AM • 196 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
09:26 AM • 908 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
09:20 AM • 1280 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
07:22 AM • 5818 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 4, 09:10 PM • 16489 views
Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy
February 4, 08:17 PM • 26995 views
There is a risk that power outage schedules may worsen - Shmyhal
February 4, 07:40 PM • 21290 views
International Criminal Court receives request to arrest Russian officials for strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Media
February 4, 06:32 PM • 20579 views
Zelenskyy announced a prisoner exchange in the near future
February 4, 04:19 PM • 20534 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares report for Zelensky after meeting in Abu Dhabi: Umerov called the work "productive" and revealed details
February 4, 03:42 PM • 19107 views
EU approves legal framework for €90 billion loan to Ukraine: sets limits for military procurement from third countries
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
4.9m/s
87%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia attacks Kyiv region with drones: one person injured in Vyshhorod districtFebruary 5, 12:59 AM • 11760 views
Putin's surname is mentioned over a thousand times in the Epstein files: the pedophile sought to establish close contact with the dictatorFebruary 5, 01:10 AM • 4864 views
Silver plummets again: 17% drop negates market recovery attempts; gold also fallsPhoto05:01 AM • 6804 views
Russian drone attack on Kyiv: high-rise buildings damaged, casualties reportedPhoto05:37 AM • 9328 views
Occupiers are transferring troops to the north of Donetsk region, the format of the transfer is atypical - AndryushchenkoPhoto07:12 AM • 6402 views
Publications
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 41407 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 72004 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 72262 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 111414 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 117742 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Donald Tusk
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
Kyiv Oblast
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 19199 views
Violet Bridgerton's Corset: Costume Designer Reveals Details of CreationVideoFebruary 4, 07:58 PM • 11209 views
Melovin's burning piano, Jamala's magical tree, and Ziferblat's prayer bird: how much Ukrainian artists' Eurovision trips costVideoFebruary 4, 06:16 PM • 11121 views
"I burst into tears": Natalia Mohylevska responded to criticism regarding the upbringing of her daughtersPhotoFebruary 4, 05:19 PM • 14205 views
McG's Film with Chris Pratt Reveals Release Date and First StillsPhotoFebruary 4, 04:32 PM • 12517 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The New York Times
Starlink

Olympics 2026: lights went out at the stadium at the start of the first competitions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 812 views

During curling matches in Cortina d'Ampezzo, the lights went out at the Olympic Stadium, delaying the game for five minutes. The organizers did not name the cause of the incident.

Olympics 2026: lights went out at the stadium at the start of the first competitions

During the start of the mixed doubles curling match series that opened the 2026 Olympic Games, the lights in the arena at the Olympic curling stadium in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, briefly went out on Wednesday, delaying play, The New York Times reports, writes UNN.

Details

At the moment it happened, two of the four games were about to have throws. Estonian Harri Lill was preparing for his throw when the lights went out, but he continued anyway. Swede Rasmus Wrana was also about to throw, but stopped.

The scoreboard went dark, the timers stopped, and play was halted on all four sheets.

Players huddled around, waiting for news. Canadian Brett Gallant joked with his coaches. South Korean Kim Sun-young and Sweden's Isabella Wrana mimed their brooms as imaginary guitars.

After about three minutes, the lighting was fully restored. At that moment, sarcastic shouts erupted from the crowd. Magnus Nedregotten of Norway gave a thumbs up. Jennifer Dodds of Great Britain smiled. Lill applauded.

Play resumed after a delay of just over five minutes.

"Due to power supply issues at the Olympic Curling Stadium in Cortina, there was a brief pause in the competition," the organizing committee said in a statement provided to The Athletic. "The pause lasted about three minutes. Power was immediately restored, and the competition resumed and is proceeding as planned." The committee did not specify the cause of the problem.

Addition

After all the attention given to the rushed construction of the hockey arena in Milan and the luge center in Cortina, the first venue for competition was the curling stadium, built in that city for the 1956 Winter Olympics.

The stadium, officially known as Stadio Olimpico del Ghiaccio, was built as an open-air arena 70 years ago and was used for figure skating and ice hockey competitions, as well as opening and closing ceremonies. A roof was later added, and it was modernized for the 2026 Olympic Games.

In Milan, the construction of the hockey arena in Santagiulia is behind schedule. In addition, the ice is 90 centimeters shorter than required, and holes recently appeared during test competitions. The luge center in Cortina has also caused controversy due to rushed construction and high costs.

On Wednesday, Sweden, Switzerland, Great Britain, and Canada secured their first victories, while the USA and reigning Olympic champion Italy will debut on Thursday morning. The mixed doubles competition will continue until Tuesday.

Julia Shramko

Sports
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
The New York Times
Switzerland
Milan
South Korea
Canada
Sweden
Norway
Great Britain
Italy
United States
Estonia