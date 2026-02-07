The opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games took place in Milan

$43.140.03
Exclusive
February 6, 04:55 PM • 10709 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM • 18046 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 16954 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM • 15620 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 19981 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
February 6, 12:09 PM • 12334 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 26708 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 09:41 AM • 17730 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
February 6, 09:02 AM • 20331 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 67181 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
February 6, 02:41 PM • 19987 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
February 6, 11:00 AM • 26711 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
February 5, 03:05 PM • 67182 views
The opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games took place in Milan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

The XXV Winter Olympic Games began on February 6 at the San Siro stadium in Milan. The ceremony was filled with symbolic moments: from artistic performances reflecting Italian culture to large-scale light effects that emphasized the unity of all participating countries of the Olympics.

The opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games took place in Milan

On the evening of February 6, the XXV Winter Olympic Games began at the legendary San Siro stadium in Milan, lasting until February 22 and taking place simultaneously in several cities - Milan, Cortina d'Ampezzo, Livigno, and Predazzo. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The traditional Olympic flame passed in a relay through Italy and arrived in Milan, where one of the final transfers of the flame took place in Piazza Duomo before it was brought to the stadium for the official lighting.

Among the musical performances of the ceremony, the performances of Mariah Carey, who performed the Italian classic "Volare" and her hit "Nothing Is Impossible", as well as the legendary tenor Andrea Bocelli, stood out particularly brightly.

By the way, it was during the artist's musical accompaniment that the solemn transfer of the torch began. In the end, the main Olympic cauldron was lit by two legends of Italian sports - Alberto Tomba and Deborah Compagnoni.

We should add that among the artists who took part in the ceremony were Laura Pausini and rapper Ghali, who also contributed to creating a truly festive atmosphere.

The ceremony was full of symbolic moments: from artistic performances reflecting the culture of Italy to large-scale lighting effects that emphasized the unity of all participating countries of the Olympics.

Simultaneously with Milan, celebrations were held in Cortina d'Ampezzo, where a parade of delegations also took place and musical performances were heard, complementing the overall festive event.

Recall

The Ukrainian national team solemnly marched in the parade of teams under the blue and yellow flag at the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games. The Ukrainian delegation evoked a warm reaction from the audience.

Winter cold and beautiful: ice plaques at the Olympic opening ceremony07.02.26, 01:02 • 1318 views

Stanislav Karmazin

SportsNews of the World
Musician
Milan
Italy
Ukraine