The opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games took place in Milan

On the evening of February 6, the XXV Winter Olympic Games began at the legendary San Siro stadium in Milan, lasting until February 22 and taking place simultaneously in several cities - Milan, Cortina d'Ampezzo, Livigno, and Predazzo. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The traditional Olympic flame passed in a relay through Italy and arrived in Milan, where one of the final transfers of the flame took place in Piazza Duomo before it was brought to the stadium for the official lighting.

Among the musical performances of the ceremony, the performances of Mariah Carey, who performed the Italian classic "Volare" and her hit "Nothing Is Impossible", as well as the legendary tenor Andrea Bocelli, stood out particularly brightly.

By the way, it was during the artist's musical accompaniment that the solemn transfer of the torch began. In the end, the main Olympic cauldron was lit by two legends of Italian sports - Alberto Tomba and Deborah Compagnoni.

We should add that among the artists who took part in the ceremony were Laura Pausini and rapper Ghali, who also contributed to creating a truly festive atmosphere.

The ceremony was full of symbolic moments: from artistic performances reflecting the culture of Italy to large-scale lighting effects that emphasized the unity of all participating countries of the Olympics.

Simultaneously with Milan, celebrations were held in Cortina d'Ampezzo, where a parade of delegations also took place and musical performances were heard, complementing the overall festive event.

Recall

The Ukrainian national team solemnly marched in the parade of teams under the blue and yellow flag at the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games. The Ukrainian delegation evoked a warm reaction from the audience.

Winter cold and beautiful: ice plaques at the Olympic opening ceremony