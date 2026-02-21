"Ultimatums to the Kremlin" - MFA reacts to blackmail from Slovakia and Hungary

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reacted to the ultimatums and blackmail from the leadership of the governments of Hungary and the Slovak Republic regarding energy supplies between Ukraine and the two neighboring states. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Details

The foreign policy department noted that "ultimatums should be sent to the Kremlin, and certainly not to Kyiv." They added that during massive and targeted Russian shelling of Ukraine's energy infrastructure, the actions of the Hungarian and Slovak governments not only play into the aggressor's hands but also harm their own energy companies, which supply energy on a commercial basis.

Ukraine is in constant contact with representatives of the European Commission regarding the damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by daily Russian strikes. We have also informed the governments of Hungary and Slovakia about the consequences of these attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline infrastructure. Security and stabilization repair works are ongoing under daily threats of new missile attacks. Also, Ukraine has offered alternative ways to resolve the issue of supplying non-Russian oil to these countries. - the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reads.

The department also added that Ukraine has always been, is, and will remain a reliable energy partner of the EU and a transit country for energy resources.

In the face of unfounded and irresponsible threats emanating from Budapest and Bratislava in recent days, Ukraine is considering activating the "Early Warning Mechanism" provided for in the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the European Union. We call on the governments of Hungary and the Slovak Republic to constructive cooperation and responsible behavior. - the statement reads.

Recall

The Hungarian government stated the possibility of stopping electricity and gas exports to Ukraine if Kyiv does not resume the supply of Russian oil to the country via the Druzhba pipeline.

At the same time, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico issued an ultimatum - if Ukraine does not resume oil transit on Monday, he will ask Slovak companies to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine.