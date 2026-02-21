"Ultimatums to the Kremlin" - MFA reacts to blackmail from Slovakia and Hungary

$43.270.00
50.920.00
ukenru
05:20 PM • 13930 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
01:53 PM • 14523 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
February 21, 11:17 AM • 24041 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
February 21, 11:02 AM • 24990 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
February 21, 09:59 AM • 23217 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Exclusive
February 21, 08:00 AM • 21884 views
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the bodyPhoto
February 20, 07:44 PM • 25965 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
February 20, 06:27 PM • 36019 views
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
February 20, 04:35 PM • 27401 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
February 20, 02:46 PM • 31331 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
1m/s
67%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
SBS eliminated "Tornado-S" with which Russia terrorizes peaceful cities - "Madyar" showed footageVideoFebruary 21, 10:46 AM • 5850 views
Child and woman abducted and killed - two men sentenced in Zaporizhzhia01:35 PM • 14706 views
Defense Forces regained control over more than 300 sq. km in southern Ukraine02:51 PM • 6332 views
"For the Kremlin, they are cannon fodder" - Sybiha reacted to Russia's recruitment of Africans03:05 PM • 4744 views
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhoto03:47 PM • 10800 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 43511 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 52746 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 64386 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 79448 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 117173 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orbán
Mark Rutte
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhoto03:47 PM • 11074 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 21566 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 23440 views
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM • 16323 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM • 19024 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
Film

"Ultimatums to the Kremlin" - MFA reacts to blackmail from Slovakia and Hungary

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemned the ultimatums from Hungary and Slovakia regarding energy supply, calling them playing along with the aggressor. Ukraine is considering activating the "Early Warning Mechanism" due to threats from Budapest and Bratislava.

"Ultimatums to the Kremlin" - MFA reacts to blackmail from Slovakia and Hungary

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reacted to the ultimatums and blackmail from the leadership of the governments of Hungary and the Slovak Republic regarding energy supplies between Ukraine and the two neighboring states. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Details

The foreign policy department noted that "ultimatums should be sent to the Kremlin, and certainly not to Kyiv." They added that during massive and targeted Russian shelling of Ukraine's energy infrastructure, the actions of the Hungarian and Slovak governments not only play into the aggressor's hands but also harm their own energy companies, which supply energy on a commercial basis.

Ukraine is in constant contact with representatives of the European Commission regarding the damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by daily Russian strikes. We have also informed the governments of Hungary and Slovakia about the consequences of these attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline infrastructure. Security and stabilization repair works are ongoing under daily threats of new missile attacks. Also, Ukraine has offered alternative ways to resolve the issue of supplying non-Russian oil to these countries.

 - the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reads.

The department also added that Ukraine has always been, is, and will remain a reliable energy partner of the EU and a transit country for energy resources.

In the face of unfounded and irresponsible threats emanating from Budapest and Bratislava in recent days, Ukraine is considering activating the "Early Warning Mechanism" provided for in the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the European Union. We call on the governments of Hungary and the Slovak Republic to constructive cooperation and responsible behavior.

 - the statement reads.

Recall

The Hungarian government stated the possibility of stopping electricity and gas exports to Ukraine if Kyiv does not resume the supply of Russian oil to the country via the Druzhba pipeline.

At the same time, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico issued an ultimatum - if Ukraine does not resume oil transit on Monday, he will ask Slovak companies to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
European Commission
Robert Fico
European Union
Slovakia
Hungary
Ukraine