$43.270.00
50.920.00
ukenru
05:20 PM • 22021 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 20714 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
February 21, 11:17 AM • 29495 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
February 21, 11:02 AM • 29638 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
February 21, 09:59 AM • 25485 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Exclusive
February 21, 08:00 AM • 23066 views
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the bodyPhoto
February 20, 07:44 PM • 26812 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
February 20, 06:27 PM • 36668 views
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
February 20, 04:35 PM • 27709 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
February 20, 02:46 PM • 31636 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
Electricity outage schedules
Taisia Povaliy called for the Russian occupation of Kyiv in an interview with Russian propaganda media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

Singer Taisia Povaliy, in an interview with propaganda media, expressed hope for the capture of Kyiv by Russian troops. She also questioned the existence of Ukraine as a sovereign state, promoting Kremlin narratives.

The traitorous singer Taisiya Povaliy publicly expressed hope for the capture of the Ukrainian capital by Russian troops. She also questioned the continued existence of Ukraine as a sovereign state, promoting the Kremlin's narratives about a "single people." This is reported by UNN.

Details

I don't know if Ukraine will exist. But I need Kyiv to be ours, Russian, because my house there has been seized. My mission is the reunification of peoples, Slavic peoples

– Povaliy stated on the air of one of the Russian propaganda channels.

Years of supporting the aggressor and fleeing to Moscow

The singer has long openly supported Russia's policies and justified military aggression against her own homeland. Together with her husband and producer Ihor Likhuta, she moved to Moscow, where she continues to build her career and perform at events glorifying the occupation regime.

Povaliy actively uses her media presence to spread the ideology of the "Russian world," hiding behind calls for the unification of Slavic peoples.

Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passport31.01.26, 18:40 • 41720 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyPoliticsNews of the World
Real estate
Russian propaganda
Musician
War in Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv