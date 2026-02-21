The traitorous singer Taisiya Povaliy publicly expressed hope for the capture of the Ukrainian capital by Russian troops. She also questioned the continued existence of Ukraine as a sovereign state, promoting the Kremlin's narratives about a "single people." This is reported by UNN.

Details

I don't know if Ukraine will exist. But I need Kyiv to be ours, Russian, because my house there has been seized. My mission is the reunification of peoples, Slavic peoples – Povaliy stated on the air of one of the Russian propaganda channels.

Years of supporting the aggressor and fleeing to Moscow

The singer has long openly supported Russia's policies and justified military aggression against her own homeland. Together with her husband and producer Ihor Likhuta, she moved to Moscow, where she continues to build her career and perform at events glorifying the occupation regime.

Povaliy actively uses her media presence to spread the ideology of the "Russian world," hiding behind calls for the unification of Slavic peoples.

