03:43 PM • 2340 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
02:50 PM • 4186 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
02:25 PM • 4432 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
01:12 PM • 5112 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
12:33 PM • 3400 views
"Ukrzaliznytsia" changes routes in three regions and transfers passengers to buses due to the threat of shelling
11:48 AM • 9892 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
January 31, 10:30 AM • 16837 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
January 31, 10:19 AM • 17274 views
Cascading outages occurred due to problems between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, power will be restored in the coming hours - minister
January 31, 10:12 AM • 16635 views
Ministry of Energy: emergency blackouts in a number of regions, electricity supply to return within 2-3 hours
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 23683 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passport04:40 PM • 146 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 12979 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 19110 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 21156 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in February: what's worth seeing on the big screenVideoJanuary 30, 06:12 PM • 20198 views
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passport

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

Elizaveta Ivantsiv, a native of Uzhhorod, known as Yolka, received a Russian passport. This step allowed her to legalize her relationship with musician Rozhden Anusi and resolve business issues in Moscow.

Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passport

Yelyzaveta Ivantsiv, a native of Uzhhorod, known by her stage name Yolka, has officially changed her citizenship to Russian. This was reported by the aggressor country's propaganda media, noting that the artist took this step to legalize her relationship with another defector from Ukraine and to resolve her business issues in Moscow. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to available information, 43-year-old Ivantsiv received a Russian passport before marrying 36-year-old musician Rozhden Anusi, who is from Odesa. Both artists, who gained popularity in Ukraine, chose silent support for the aggression and integration into the Russian show business. Russian media emphasize that obtaining citizenship became a priority for the singer, and representatives of the performer currently refuse to provide any official comments on this event.

Business problems as a motive for betrayal

An additional incentive for changing her passport was Ivantsiv's financial difficulties in Russia. Because the validity of her Ukrainian documents had expired, and it was impossible to renew them under wartime conditions, Russian authorities closed her company. To unblock her business assets and continue earning blood money in Russia, the singer decided to finally break ties with her native country.

It should be recalled that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Yolka has not condemned the Kremlin's actions in any way, continuing to live and perform in Moscow.

In addition, the singer removed the mention of the Ukrainian Boryspil airport from her hit "Provence", rewriting the lyrics.  

Yolka removed the mention of Ukraine from her hit: how "Provence" sounds now02.11.25, 06:30 • 10659 views

Stepan Haftko

CultureNews of the WorldUNN Lite
Russian propaganda
Musician
War in Ukraine
Marriage
Ukraine
Uzhhorod
Odesa