Yelyzaveta Ivantsiv, a native of Uzhhorod, known by her stage name Yolka, has officially changed her citizenship to Russian. This was reported by the aggressor country's propaganda media, noting that the artist took this step to legalize her relationship with another defector from Ukraine and to resolve her business issues in Moscow. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to available information, 43-year-old Ivantsiv received a Russian passport before marrying 36-year-old musician Rozhden Anusi, who is from Odesa. Both artists, who gained popularity in Ukraine, chose silent support for the aggression and integration into the Russian show business. Russian media emphasize that obtaining citizenship became a priority for the singer, and representatives of the performer currently refuse to provide any official comments on this event.

Business problems as a motive for betrayal

An additional incentive for changing her passport was Ivantsiv's financial difficulties in Russia. Because the validity of her Ukrainian documents had expired, and it was impossible to renew them under wartime conditions, Russian authorities closed her company. To unblock her business assets and continue earning blood money in Russia, the singer decided to finally break ties with her native country.

It should be recalled that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Yolka has not condemned the Kremlin's actions in any way, continuing to live and perform in Moscow.

In addition, the singer removed the mention of the Ukrainian Boryspil airport from her hit "Provence", rewriting the lyrics.

Yolka removed the mention of Ukraine from her hit: how "Provence" sounds now