Yolka removed the mention of Ukraine from her hit: how "Provence" sounds now

Singer Yelyzaveta Ivantsiv ("Yolka"), who continues to live and perform in Russia since the beginning of the full-scale war, removed the mention of the Ukrainian Boryspil airport from her hit "Provence". This was reported by UNN.

Details

During a show in Moscow dedicated to the 30th anniversary of "Russian Radio" and the "Golden Gramophone" Award ceremony, Yolka performed a new version of the song.

Now, the phrase "Tomorrow at 7:22 I will be in Boryspil, sitting on a plane and thinking about the pilot" sounds like this: "Tomorrow at 7:22 I will be flying to you, sitting on a plane and thinking about the pilot."

For reference

Yelyzaveta Ivantsiv was born in Uzhhorod. The singer has not publicly commented on Russia's war against Ukraine. Only on October 27 of this year did she speak out for the first time, stating that she wishes everyone "wisdom and peace."

"May, please, those who… manage all this, have enough wisdom to do it so that it doesn't hurt. Because I worry about it every day, my heart aches. My mother is there, I have so many friends there. Each of you has a huge number of friends in Ukraine. And I don't know a person who wouldn't worry about this," said Yolka.

