In Nikopol, a 77-year-old man was injured and buildings were damaged due to Russian shelling

As a result of the Russian shelling of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, on February 21, a 77-year-old man was injured. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

Rescuers provided him with assistance, transported him to a safe place, and handed him over to medics. The attack also damaged a dormitory, private houses, and outbuildings.

In addition, in the Synelnykove district, a private enterprise building caught fire due to a UAV hit. The fire was extinguished.

Recall

On Saturday, February 21, Russian occupiers attacked a car with civilians in the Shostka community of Sumy region. As a result, two people died, and one was injured.

UNN also reported that a 77-year-old man died as a result of a Russian attack on Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia region.