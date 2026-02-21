In Nikopol, a 77-year-old man was injured and buildings were damaged due to Russian shelling

$43.270.00
Trump raised US tariffs to 15% for all countries
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the body
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
Neutral athletes, such as Russia and Belarus, allowed to attend the closing ceremony of the 2026 Olympics
Child and woman abducted and killed - two men sentenced in Zaporizhzhia
Defense Forces regained control over more than 300 sq. km in southern Ukraine
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacation
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about it
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
February 20, 10:00 AM • 62262 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac sign
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
February 19, 01:31 PM • 115320 views
UNN Lite
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacation
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom Holland
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interview
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationship
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having children
In Nikopol, a 77-year-old man was injured and buildings were damaged due to Russian shelling

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

As a result of Russian shelling of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, on February 21, a 77-year-old man was injured. A dormitory, private houses, and outbuildings were also damaged.

In Nikopol, a 77-year-old man was injured and buildings were damaged due to Russian shelling
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

As a result of the Russian shelling of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, on February 21, a 77-year-old man was injured. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

Rescuers provided him with assistance, transported him to a safe place, and handed him over to medics. The attack also damaged a dormitory, private houses, and outbuildings.

In addition, in the Synelnykove district, a private enterprise building caught fire due to a UAV hit. The fire was extinguished.

Recall

On Saturday, February 21, Russian occupiers attacked a car with civilians in the Shostka community of Sumy region. As a result, two people died, and one was injured.

UNN also reported that a 77-year-old man died as a result of a Russian attack on Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia region.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Real estate
War in Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine