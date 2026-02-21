Zelenskyy calls on EU for sanctions against Russian maritime services

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the European Union to impose sanctions against maritime services used by Russians. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of state's address on February 21.

Details

As Zelenskyy noted, Ukraine expects that the next EU sanctions package will take into account what is needed for real pressure on Russia for this war.

This includes a ban on maritime services for vessels used by Russia. Europe should come to this. And this is what could become a significant incentive from Europe for Russia to move from war to diplomacy, to real diplomacy. The war must end - Zelenskyy stated.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte the preparation for a new round of trilateral talks with the US and Russia and possible changes in the parties' positions.

Zelenskyy also instructed NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov to work more with the Middle East and Turkey for greater support for Ukraine.