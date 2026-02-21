$43.270.00
Trump raised US tariffs to 15% for all countries
01:53 PM • 12839 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
February 21, 11:17 AM • 22002 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
February 21, 11:02 AM • 23220 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
February 21, 09:59 AM • 22107 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Exclusive
February 21, 08:00 AM • 21071 views
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the bodyPhoto
February 20, 07:44 PM • 25626 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
February 20, 06:27 PM • 35729 views
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
February 20, 04:35 PM • 27303 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
February 20, 02:46 PM • 31233 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
Publications
Exclusives
Zelenskyy calls on EU for sanctions against Russian maritime services

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the European Union to impose sanctions against maritime services used by Russia. He emphasized that this should be a significant incentive for Russia to move from war to diplomacy.

Zelenskyy calls on EU for sanctions against Russian maritime services

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the European Union to impose sanctions against maritime services used by Russians. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of state's address on February 21.

Details

As Zelenskyy noted, Ukraine expects that the next EU sanctions package will take into account what is needed for real pressure on Russia for this war.

This includes a ban on maritime services for vessels used by Russia. Europe should come to this. And this is what could become a significant incentive from Europe for Russia to move from war to diplomacy, to real diplomacy. The war must end

- Zelenskyy stated.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte the preparation for a new round of trilateral talks with the US and Russia and possible changes in the parties' positions.

Zelenskyy also instructed NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov to work more with the Middle East and Turkey for greater support for Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

