Explosions heard in the center of Lviv, witnesses report casualties

10:51 PM • 1470 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
05:20 PM • 23777 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 23313 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
February 21, 11:17 AM • 31672 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
February 21, 11:02 AM • 31594 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
February 21, 09:59 AM • 26637 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Exclusive
February 21, 08:00 AM • 23605 views
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the bodyPhoto
February 20, 07:44 PM • 27307 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
February 20, 06:27 PM • 37017 views
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
February 20, 04:35 PM • 27915 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
Popular news
Child and woman abducted and killed - two men sentenced in ZaporizhzhiaFebruary 21, 01:35 PM • 19889 views
Defense Forces regained control over more than 300 sq. km in southern UkraineFebruary 21, 02:51 PM • 13320 views
"For the Kremlin, they are cannon fodder" - Sybiha reacted to Russia's recruitment of AfricansFebruary 21, 03:05 PM • 8728 views
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhotoFebruary 21, 03:47 PM • 18526 views
Trump raised US tariffs to 15% for all countriesFebruary 21, 04:35 PM • 14490 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 48727 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 58001 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 69806 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 83948 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 121743 views
UNN Lite
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhotoFebruary 21, 03:47 PM • 18625 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 24455 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 26117 views
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM • 18557 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM • 21208 views
Explosions heard in the center of Lviv, witnesses report casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 578 views

In the night of February 22, explosions were heard in the center of Lviv. A probable body of a deceased person, broken windows, and smoke were found at the scene.

Explosions heard in the center of Lviv, witnesses report casualties

Explosions occurred in the center of Lviv on the night of February 22. Enhanced police units and emergency services are working at the scene to establish the circumstances of the tragedy. This was reported by MP Ihor Zinkevych, writes UNN.

Details

The explosion occurred in the center of Lviv. There are many law enforcement officers at the scene now. A human body lies on the road. Many broken windows and the smell of smoke. A human body lies on the road

– Ihor Zinkevych, MP of the Lviv City Council

Details of the repeated incident and initial consequences

According to eyewitnesses, after the first incident, a second explosion occurred. Witnesses report fatalities at the scene, and the first video footage confirms broken windows in buildings and smoke on the street. Law enforcement officers have cordoned off the area and are trying to ensure the safety of citizens while evidence is being collected and the scene of the tragedy is being examined.

Stepan Haftko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Lviv