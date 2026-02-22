Explosions heard in the center of Lviv, witnesses report casualties

Explosions occurred in the center of Lviv on the night of February 22. Enhanced police units and emergency services are working at the scene to establish the circumstances of the tragedy. This was reported by MP Ihor Zinkevych, writes UNN.

Details

The explosion occurred in the center of Lviv. There are many law enforcement officers at the scene now. A human body lies on the road. Many broken windows and the smell of smoke. A human body lies on the road – Ihor Zinkevych, MP of the Lviv City Council

Details of the repeated incident and initial consequences

According to eyewitnesses, after the first incident, a second explosion occurred. Witnesses report fatalities at the scene, and the first video footage confirms broken windows in buildings and smoke on the street. Law enforcement officers have cordoned off the area and are trying to ensure the safety of citizens while evidence is being collected and the scene of the tragedy is being examined.