Winter cold and beautiful: ice plaques at the Olympic opening ceremony

The opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games presented spectators with a true winter show. This year's parade of nations looked particularly spectacular: athletes marched under the flags of their states, and the signs with the names of the countries were carved from ice blocks and decorated with delicate engraving of the names, highlighting the cold beauty of the Games. This is reported by UNN.

Details

For the Ukrainian team, this moment became especially symbolic. Entering the arena with a "Ukraine" sign, where the country's name was engraved directly on the ice surface, created a sense of transparency, purity, and winter elements, emphasizing the spirit of the national team.

It is worth noting that this year's signs differed from those used at the Games in recent years.

Recall

The Ukrainian team solemnly marched in the parade of teams under the blue and yellow flag at the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games. The Ukrainian delegation evoked a warm reaction from the spectators.

Winter Olympics 2026: Opening ceremony started in Italy