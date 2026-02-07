$43.140.03
Exclusive
February 6, 04:55 PM • 9418 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM • 14836 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 14714 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM • 13630 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 17613 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
February 6, 12:09 PM • 11857 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 25573 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 09:41 AM • 17560 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
February 6, 09:02 AM • 20180 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 66393 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Winter cold and beautiful: ice plaques at the Olympic opening ceremony

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

The opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games featured a unique parade of nations, where plaques with country names were carved from ice blocks. For the Ukrainian team, this moment became especially symbolic, as it created a feeling of transparency, purity, and winter elements, emphasizing the spirit of the national team.

Winter cold and beautiful: ice plaques at the Olympic opening ceremony

The opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games presented spectators with a true winter show. This year's parade of nations looked particularly spectacular: athletes marched under the flags of their states, and the signs with the names of the countries were carved from ice blocks and decorated with delicate engraving of the names, highlighting the cold beauty of the Games. This is reported by UNN.

Details

For the Ukrainian team, this moment became especially symbolic. Entering the arena with a "Ukraine" sign, where the country's name was engraved directly on the ice surface, created a sense of transparency, purity, and winter elements, emphasizing the spirit of the national team.

It is worth noting that this year's signs differed from those used at the Games in recent years.

Recall

The Ukrainian team solemnly marched in the parade of teams under the blue and yellow flag at the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games. The Ukrainian delegation evoked a warm reaction from the spectators.

Winter Olympics 2026: Opening ceremony started in Italy06.02.26, 21:22 • 1906 views

Stanislav Karmazin

SportsOlympics