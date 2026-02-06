Winter Olympics 2026: Opening ceremony started in Italy
The opening ceremony of the XXV Winter Olympic Games has begun in Italy at the San Siro stadium in Milan. The Games will take place from February 6 to 22 in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, where approximately 2,900 athletes will compete in 16 disciplines.
The Games will be held from February 6 to 22 in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. Athletes will compete in eight sports – 16 disciplines, which is seven more than at the previous 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.
Approximately 2,900 athletes will compete at the Olympics.