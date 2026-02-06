$43.140.03
50.900.14
ukenru
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 1440 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
09:41 AM • 5828 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
09:02 AM • 11238 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 46891 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 02:39 PM • 46452 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
February 5, 01:04 PM • 36960 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 49504 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 90269 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 34623 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
February 5, 09:33 AM • 31404 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
3.5m/s
74%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Before summer: Russian officials warn Putin of economic crisis threat in Russia - WPFebruary 6, 01:53 AM • 16125 views
Senator's motorcade attacked in Colombia: guards killedFebruary 6, 02:28 AM • 7660 views
Rescuers showed the evacuation of 9 people from Druzhkivka, Donetsk regionVideoFebruary 6, 03:01 AM • 5350 views
Bessent: Further US sanctions against Russia depend on peace talksFebruary 6, 04:30 AM • 15135 views
Starlink blockade for Russians will slow down strikes on Ukraine's logistics - ISW09:36 AM • 4926 views
Publications
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhoto11:15 AM • 186 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 1384 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 24011 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 46852 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 90253 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Bloggers
Bohdan Khmelnytsky
Elon Musk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Donetsk Oblast
Oman
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 15041 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 18086 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 27377 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 30722 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 65215 views
Actual
Technology
Starlink
Social network
Gold
The Diplomat

Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5828 views

The NOC of Ukraine revealed details of the national team's stay at the 2026 Olympic Games. All 46 Ukrainian athletes have been accredited on time and admitted to the competitions; there are no problems with logistics or injuries.

Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions

The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine exclusively revealed to UNN key details of the Ukrainian team's stay at the 2026 Olympic Games in Italy - from accreditation and logistics to the health of athletes and a principled stance on "neutral" athletes.

Have all Ukrainian athletes been accredited in time and admitted to the starts?

Yes, all athletes of the national team of Ukraine who have already arrived at the competition venues have successfully completed the accreditation procedures and are admitted to participate in the competitions in accordance with the organizers' requirements. At the same time, athletes continue to arrive according to the schedule: today, the village near the Anterselva competition arena welcomed our biathlon team.

Olympics 2026: Ukrainian athletes move into villages in Milan and Cortina02.02.26, 18:00 • 2932 views

In the evening (05.02), figure skater Kyrylo Marsak arrived in Milan with his coach - he was met at the airport by the Ukrainian diaspora. In a few days, the ski acrobatics team, whose performances are scheduled for the second half of the Games, will arrive in Livigno.

Are there any problems with accommodation, transport, or training locations for the team?

Of course, as always happens, there are some glitches or overlaps at the beginning of the Games. However, all logistical and household issues are resolved promptly in a working manner together with the Games' organizing committee.

How does the NOC assess the readiness level of the Ukrainian team as of today?

The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine assesses the team's readiness level as high. The athletes have completed a full training cycle and are currently focused on their performances and ready to compete for the best possible results. At the same time, it should be noted that the Ukrainian team at these Games is represented by the largest contingent in the last 16 years - 46 athletes, and this is an extremely important and indicative result in the conditions of a full-scale war.

Are there any athletes in the team with micro-injuries or at risk of missing starts?

Currently, there are no injuries among the athletes of the national team of Ukraine. At the same time, the Ukrainian medical service constantly monitors the health of the athletes, and there are currently no risks of missing planned starts.

Have Ukrainian athletes received recommendations regarding possible contacts with so-called "neutral" athletes?

Yes, Ukrainian athletes and delegation members received relevant methodological recommendations from the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine and the NOC of Ukraine regarding behavior and communication during competitions, taking into account Ukraine's position and current recommendations of the international sports movement.

Approximately 70 showers were destroyed in the Milan Olympic Village ahead of the 2026 Games05.02.26, 21:45 • 4498 views

Our position remains unchanged: Ukrainian athletes avoid any public gestures of interaction with so-called "neutral" athletes, including joint photos, handshakes, joint training, and informal communication. This is Ukraine's principled position and a manifestation of moral responsibility in the conditions of ongoing armed aggression against our state.

Thus, based on the information received, we see that Ukrainian athletes are starting the competitions without systemic problems and with a clear understanding of all conditions. Undoubtedly, Ukraine's participation in the Games is not only a sporting event but also an important symbol of representing the resilience and invincibility of the entire nation.

Olympics 2026: Ukraine's flag bearers officially approved for the opening ceremony05.02.26, 12:54 • 2504 views

Stanislav Karmazin

SportsOlympics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Milan
Italy
Ukraine