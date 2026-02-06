Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions

The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine exclusively revealed to UNN key details of the Ukrainian team's stay at the 2026 Olympic Games in Italy - from accreditation and logistics to the health of athletes and a principled stance on "neutral" athletes.

Have all Ukrainian athletes been accredited in time and admitted to the starts?

Yes, all athletes of the national team of Ukraine who have already arrived at the competition venues have successfully completed the accreditation procedures and are admitted to participate in the competitions in accordance with the organizers' requirements. At the same time, athletes continue to arrive according to the schedule: today, the village near the Anterselva competition arena welcomed our biathlon team.

In the evening (05.02), figure skater Kyrylo Marsak arrived in Milan with his coach - he was met at the airport by the Ukrainian diaspora. In a few days, the ski acrobatics team, whose performances are scheduled for the second half of the Games, will arrive in Livigno.

Are there any problems with accommodation, transport, or training locations for the team?

Of course, as always happens, there are some glitches or overlaps at the beginning of the Games. However, all logistical and household issues are resolved promptly in a working manner together with the Games' organizing committee.

How does the NOC assess the readiness level of the Ukrainian team as of today?

The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine assesses the team's readiness level as high. The athletes have completed a full training cycle and are currently focused on their performances and ready to compete for the best possible results. At the same time, it should be noted that the Ukrainian team at these Games is represented by the largest contingent in the last 16 years - 46 athletes, and this is an extremely important and indicative result in the conditions of a full-scale war.

Are there any athletes in the team with micro-injuries or at risk of missing starts?

Currently, there are no injuries among the athletes of the national team of Ukraine. At the same time, the Ukrainian medical service constantly monitors the health of the athletes, and there are currently no risks of missing planned starts.

Have Ukrainian athletes received recommendations regarding possible contacts with so-called "neutral" athletes?

Yes, Ukrainian athletes and delegation members received relevant methodological recommendations from the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine and the NOC of Ukraine regarding behavior and communication during competitions, taking into account Ukraine's position and current recommendations of the international sports movement.

Our position remains unchanged: Ukrainian athletes avoid any public gestures of interaction with so-called "neutral" athletes, including joint photos, handshakes, joint training, and informal communication. This is Ukraine's principled position and a manifestation of moral responsibility in the conditions of ongoing armed aggression against our state.

Thus, based on the information received, we see that Ukrainian athletes are starting the competitions without systemic problems and with a clear understanding of all conditions. Undoubtedly, Ukraine's participation in the Games is not only a sporting event but also an important symbol of representing the resilience and invincibility of the entire nation.

