Olympics 2026: Ukraine's flag bearers officially approved for the opening ceremony

The flag bearers of the Ukrainian national team at the opening of the 2026 Olympic Games have been officially approved, the NOC of Ukraine announced on Thursday, UNN writes.

Details

"Today, February 5, upon the submission of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, the International Olympic Committee officially approved the names of those who will carry the state flag at the opening of the XXV Winter Olympic Games Milan-Cortina 2026," the NOC stated.

As reported by the NOC, the honorable mission of carrying the flag of Ukraine — a symbol of our will and invincibility — was entrusted to:

Vladyslav Heraskevych — skeleton racer, participant of the 2018 and 2022 Olympics (Cortina cluster);

Yelyzaveta Sydorko — short track representative, debutant of the 2026 Games (Milan cluster).

It is noted that this year, the symbolic opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, in addition to Milan and Cortina, will also take place in the Livigno and Predazzo clusters.

There, the participants of the Games will walk with inscriptions of the names of the participating countries. Walking with the "Ukraine" sign will be:

Annamari Dancha — snowboarder, participant of the Olympic Games 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, silver medalist of the World Championship;

Yevhen Marusiak — ski jumping representative, participant of the 2022 Games, Ukrainian record holder.

The opening of the Olympic Games will take place on February 6 at 9:00 PM Kyiv time. Live broadcast on the First TV channel.

Milan-Cortina 2026: Ukraine has chosen both flag bearers for the Olympic opening ceremony