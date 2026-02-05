Olympics 2026: Ukraine's flag bearers officially approved for the opening ceremony

$43.170.02
51.030.08
ukenru
10:18 AM • 6148 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 15626 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
09:53 AM • 11316 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
09:33 AM • 12785 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
09:26 AM • 12046 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
09:20 AM • 9922 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
07:22 AM • 11339 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 4, 09:10 PM • 19130 views
Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy
February 4, 08:17 PM • 29986 views
There is a risk that power outage schedules may worsen - Shmyhal
February 4, 07:40 PM • 22786 views
International Criminal Court receives request to arrest Russian officials for strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
4.5m/s
85%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Melania Trump continues talks with Putin on the return of deported Ukrainian childrenFebruary 5, 03:05 AM • 8352 views
AFU destroyed 770 occupiers and 60 artillery systems in a day - General StaffPhotoFebruary 5, 04:49 AM • 9180 views
Silver plummets again: 17% drop negates market recovery attempts; gold also fallsPhotoFebruary 5, 05:01 AM • 14280 views
Russian drone attack on Kyiv: high-rise buildings damaged, casualties reportedPhotoFebruary 5, 05:37 AM • 15527 views
Occupiers are transferring troops to the north of Donetsk region, the format of the transfer is atypical - AndryushchenkoPhoto07:12 AM • 14100 views
Publications
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 15639 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 47692 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 78005 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 78233 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 116996 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Sundar Pichai
Steve Witkoff
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Kharkiv
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhoto11:46 AM • 1926 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 24918 views
Violet Bridgerton's Corset: Costume Designer Reveals Details of CreationVideoFebruary 4, 07:58 PM • 14080 views
Melovin's burning piano, Jamala's magical tree, and Ziferblat's prayer bird: how much Ukrainian artists' Eurovision trips costVideoFebruary 4, 06:16 PM • 13888 views
"I burst into tears": Natalia Mohylevska responded to criticism regarding the upbringing of her daughtersPhotoFebruary 4, 05:19 PM • 16912 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
Starlink

Olympics 2026: Ukraine's flag bearers officially approved for the opening ceremony

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1206 views

The International Olympic Committee has officially approved the names of Ukraine's flag bearers for the opening ceremony of the XXV Winter Olympic Games in Milan-Cortina 2026. The honor of carrying the flag was bestowed upon skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych and short track speed skater Yelyzaveta Sydorko.

Olympics 2026: Ukraine's flag bearers officially approved for the opening ceremony

The flag bearers of the Ukrainian national team at the opening of the 2026 Olympic Games have been officially approved, the NOC of Ukraine announced on Thursday, UNN writes.

Details

"Today, February 5, upon the submission of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, the International Olympic Committee officially approved the names of those who will carry the state flag at the opening of the XXV Winter Olympic Games Milan-Cortina 2026," the NOC stated.

As reported by the NOC, the honorable mission of carrying the flag of Ukraine — a symbol of our will and invincibility — was entrusted to:

  • Vladyslav Heraskevych — skeleton racer, participant of the 2018 and 2022 Olympics (Cortina cluster);
    • Yelyzaveta Sydorko — short track representative, debutant of the 2026 Games (Milan cluster).

      It is noted that this year, the symbolic opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, in addition to Milan and Cortina, will also take place in the Livigno and Predazzo clusters.

      There, the participants of the Games will walk with inscriptions of the names of the participating countries. Walking with the "Ukraine" sign will be:

      • Annamari Dancha — snowboarder, participant of the Olympic Games 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, silver medalist of the World Championship;
        • Yevhen Marusiak — ski jumping representative, participant of the 2022 Games, Ukrainian record holder.

          The opening of the Olympic Games will take place on February 6 at 9:00 PM Kyiv time. Live broadcast on the First TV channel.

          Milan-Cortina 2026: Ukraine has chosen both flag bearers for the Olympic opening ceremony02.02.26, 18:43 • 2481 view

          Julia Shramko

          Sports
          Ukraine