Milan-Cortina 2026: Ukraine has chosen both flag bearers for the Olympic opening ceremony

Ukraine has decided on both flag bearers for the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, which will take place from February 6 to 22 in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, as reported by the President of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, Vadym Guttsait, writes UNN.

Details

In early January, Guttsait, on the air of the "Great Sports Show" on the radio, named skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych as the first flag bearer.

And today, the name of another Ukrainian flag bearer became known. According to the President of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, Vadym Guttsait, quoted by the Department of Youth and Sports of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, 21-year-old Kharkiv athlete Yelyzaveta Sydorko will carry the national flag into the San Siro stadium in Milan. For Sydorko, the Olympics will be her debut, and she will go down in history as the youngest Ukrainian short track speed skater to compete at the main event of the quadrennium.

According to Yelyzaveta, she didn't even dream of this, as she knows that there are more titled athletes among the participants of the Olympic Games from Ukraine. "However, for me, this is even more special because I know that my dad, who is currently defending our country at the front, will be proud of me and will be able to say: 'My daughter is opening the Olympic Games!'" – said the Kharkiv athlete.

Olympics 2026: Ukrainian athletes move into villages in Milan and Cortina