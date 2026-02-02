Milan-Cortina 2026: Ukraine has chosen both flag bearers for the Olympic opening ceremony

$42.810.04
51.020.22
ukenru
06:01 PM • 526 views
Not only a trilateral format, but also a bilateral one with the US: Zelenskyy on a new round of negotiations to end the war
04:56 PM • 2940 views
Organizing elections in Ukraine could cost 10 billion hryvnias - CEC
03:28 PM • 11528 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites
February 2, 11:00 AM • 20777 views
Zelenskyy: Russian shelling of energy facilities in 24 hours was near the front and in border areas, but without targeted Russian missile and 'Shahed' strikes on energy infrastructure
February 2, 08:37 AM • 34727 views
Ukraine launches Starlink "whitelist" in response to Russian use of terminals: how it will work
February 1, 12:14 PM • 58931 views
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
February 1, 11:56 AM • 74546 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frostsPhoto
February 1, 11:12 AM • 51292 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
February 1, 10:11 AM • 50568 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM • 36413 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−17°
1.1m/s
76%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Clinic with dozens of "cohabitants": who is hiding behind the address of the scandalous Odrex in OdesaFebruary 2, 11:11 AM • 27051 views
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideoFebruary 2, 11:19 AM • 42777 views
OSCE Chairman arrives in Kyiv, announces visit to MoscowFebruary 2, 11:38 AM • 18209 views
20th Century Studios presented the trailer for the sequel to the cult film "The Devil Wears Prada"VideoFebruary 2, 11:48 AM • 15356 views
"The pain will never diminish": Barbara Kuzmenko published an emotional post on the anniversary of her father's deathPhoto12:47 PM • 12130 views
Publications
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favorite05:09 PM • 2484 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites03:28 PM • 11530 views
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideoFebruary 2, 11:19 AM • 42968 views
Clinic with dozens of "cohabitants": who is hiding behind the address of the scandalous Odrex in OdesaFebruary 2, 11:11 AM • 27119 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 84493 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Jeffrey Epstein
Bill Clinton
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
Zakarpattia Oblast
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump threatens to sue comedian Trevor Noah over Epstein joke at GrammysVideo04:54 PM • 2048 views
The Cure won their first two Grammy Awards in their careerVideo04:01 PM • 2740 views
Anniversary of Kuzma's death: 5 Skryabin songs worth hearingVideo03:14 PM • 4182 views
Hot British Weekend: Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Blew Up the Internet02:27 PM • 5066 views
"Potato Flood": Berlin organizes mass giveaway of free potatoes due to record harvest01:05 PM • 7808 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
Gold
The New York Times

Milan-Cortina 2026: Ukraine has chosen both flag bearers for the Olympic opening ceremony

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1182 views

Ukraine has named skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych and 21-year-old short track speed skater Yelyzaveta Sydorko as flag bearers for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. Sydorko will be the youngest Ukrainian short track speed skater at the Olympics.

Milan-Cortina 2026: Ukraine has chosen both flag bearers for the Olympic opening ceremony

Ukraine has decided on both flag bearers for the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, which will take place from February 6 to 22 in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, as reported by the President of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, Vadym Guttsait, writes UNN.

Details

In early January, Guttsait, on the air of the "Great Sports Show" on the radio, named skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych as the first flag bearer.

And today, the name of another Ukrainian flag bearer became known. According to the President of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, Vadym Guttsait, quoted by the Department of Youth and Sports of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, 21-year-old Kharkiv athlete Yelyzaveta Sydorko will carry the national flag into the San Siro stadium in Milan. For Sydorko, the Olympics will be her debut, and she will go down in history as the youngest Ukrainian short track speed skater to compete at the main event of the quadrennium.

According to Yelyzaveta, she didn't even dream of this, as she knows that there are more titled athletes among the participants of the Olympic Games from Ukraine. "However, for me, this is even more special because I know that my dad, who is currently defending our country at the front, will be proud of me and will be able to say: 'My daughter is opening the Olympic Games!'" – said the Kharkiv athlete.

Olympics 2026: Ukrainian athletes move into villages in Milan and Cortina02.02.26, 18:00 • 1626 views

Julia Shramko

SportsOlympics
War in Ukraine
Vadim Gutzeit
Milan
Ukraine
Kharkiv