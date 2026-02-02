Olympics 2026: Ukrainian athletes move into villages in Milan and Cortina

Four days remain until the start of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. Ukrainian athletes have begun to settle into the Olympic villages in various cities of Northern Italy, reports UNN with reference to the post of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine on Facebook.

Details

The format of the Games provides for decentralized accommodation for athletes: instead of a single complex, the organizers have created several separate villages directly near the competition venues.

In Milan, in the Porta Romana area, figure skaters and short track representatives will reside. After the Games, this complex will receive a new functional purpose.

In Cortina d'Ampezzo, athletes from luge, skeleton, and women's alpine skiing will be accommodated in temporary residential modules, which will later be reused in other regions of the country.

Participants in snowboarding and freestyle will live in Livigno — the village there is built taking into account environmental standards.

Biathletes will be accommodated in Anterselva based on hotel infrastructure without additional construction.

For cross-country skiing, ski jumping, and Nordic combined, a separate modular town has been prepared in Predazzo, which will be used for educational purposes after the Olympics.

Male alpine skiers will live in Bormio — athletes will be accommodated in renovated hotels in the city.

Ukrainian representatives of luge and skeleton have already been the first to move into the Olympic villages.

