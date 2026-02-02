$42.810.04
Jeffrey Epstein's Files: How the Scandal Could Lead to the Fall of the Norwegian Crown and the Imprisonment of Political Elites
11:00 AM • 15922 views
Zelenskyy: Russian shelling of energy facilities in 24 hours was near the front and in border areas, but without targeted Russian missile and 'Shahed' strikes on energy infrastructure
February 2, 08:37 AM • 29151 views
Ukraine launches Starlink "whitelist" in response to Russian use of terminals: how it will work
February 1, 12:14 PM • 55280 views
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
February 1, 11:56 AM • 72364 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frosts
February 1, 11:12 AM • 49859 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
February 1, 10:11 AM • 49726 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM • 35941 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 52101 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 65494 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USA
Olympics 2026: Ukrainian athletes move into villages in Milan and Cortina

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

Four days before the start of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, Ukrainian athletes began moving into the Olympic villages in Northern Italy. The organizers have created several separate villages near the competition venues.

Olympics 2026: Ukrainian athletes move into villages in Milan and Cortina

Four days remain until the start of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. Ukrainian athletes have begun to settle into the Olympic villages in various cities of Northern Italy, reports UNN with reference to the post of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine on Facebook.

Details

The format of the Games provides for decentralized accommodation for athletes: instead of a single complex, the organizers have created several separate villages directly near the competition venues.

In Milan, in the Porta Romana area, figure skaters and short track representatives will reside. After the Games, this complex will receive a new functional purpose.

In Cortina d'Ampezzo, athletes from luge, skeleton, and women's alpine skiing will be accommodated in temporary residential modules, which will later be reused in other regions of the country.

Winter Olympics 2026: Key Details of the Upcoming Games in Milan and Cortina17.12.25, 21:19 • 5544 views

Participants in snowboarding and freestyle will live in Livigno — the village there is built taking into account environmental standards.

Biathletes will be accommodated in Anterselva based on hotel infrastructure without additional construction.

For cross-country skiing, ski jumping, and Nordic combined, a separate modular town has been prepared in Predazzo, which will be used for educational purposes after the Olympics.

Male alpine skiers will live in Bormio — athletes will be accommodated in renovated hotels in the city.

Ukrainian representatives of luge and skeleton have already been the first to move into the Olympic villages.

Ukrainian national team at the 2026 Olympics: the official composition of the delegation and the number of athletes who will represent the country at the games have been announced26.01.26, 19:54 • 3698 views

