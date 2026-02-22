Air Canada has suspended flights to the Mexican resort of Puerto Vallarta due to the deteriorating security situation

$43.270.00
OP hinted at the need to restrict Telegram after the terrorist attack in Lviv
07:22 PM • 8608 views
Geneva may resume talks on Ukraine on February 26 - Russian media
February 22, 02:20 PM • 18394 views
Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media
Exclusive
February 22, 01:36 PM • 25821 views
Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1
February 22, 09:06 AM • 27961 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crimePhoto
February 22, 12:48 AM • 42614 views
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
February 21, 11:49 PM • 49669 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
February 21, 10:51 PM • 40492 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM • 65219 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 69345 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Publications
Exclusives
There is every reason to believe that the terrorist attack in Lviv was committed by Russia - Klymenko
"Flamingo" strike on Votkinsk plant - photos show extensive damage
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - video of bomb planting released
Armed man broke into Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and was shot dead
In Mexico, El Mencho cartel leader eliminated by security forces, riots break out in five states
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about it
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 96980 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac sign
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 147393 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Andriy Sadovyi
Ukraine
Lviv
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacation
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom Holland
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interview
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationship
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having children
Technology
Social network
Gold
The Guardian
Leopard 2

Air Canada has suspended flights to the Mexican resort of Puerto Vallarta due to the deteriorating security situation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

Air Canada has temporarily suspended flights to the Mexican resort of Puerto Vallarta. This decision was made due to high security risks for citizens following a warning from the Canadian government.

Air Canada has suspended flights to the Mexican resort of Puerto Vallarta due to the deteriorating security situation

Leading Canadian airline Air Canada has announced the immediate suspension of all flights to the popular tourist destination of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. The decision was made after an official warning from the Canadian government about high security risks for citizens in the region. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The safety of our passengers and crews is our absolute priority, so we have decided to suspend flights until further notice. We are closely monitoring developments in cooperation with the relevant authorities.

— the airline's press service reported.

Reasons for flight restrictions and government response

The suspension of flights is a response to a series of violent incidents in the state of Jalisco, where the resort is located. The Canadian government has updated its travel advisories, urging travelers to avoid non-essential travel to the region due to the activities of organized criminal groups and the unstable security situation. The airline is currently offering passengers who have already purchased tickets a full refund or the option to change their destination free of charge.

Consequences for the tourism industry and passengers

Air Canada is the first major international airline to take such a radical step in 2026, which could trigger a wave of similar decisions from other carriers. Industry experts predict significant financial losses for the Mexican tourism sector, as Canadian tourists make up a significant portion of visitors to Puerto Vallarta during the winter season. The company promises to resume service as soon as the situation stabilizes, but no specific dates have been announced yet.

In Mexico, El Mencho cartel leader eliminated by security forces, riots break out in five states

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Skirmishes
Reuters
Mexico
Canada