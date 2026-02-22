Air Canada has suspended flights to the Mexican resort of Puerto Vallarta due to the deteriorating security situation

Leading Canadian airline Air Canada has announced the immediate suspension of all flights to the popular tourist destination of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. The decision was made after an official warning from the Canadian government about high security risks for citizens in the region. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The safety of our passengers and crews is our absolute priority, so we have decided to suspend flights until further notice. We are closely monitoring developments in cooperation with the relevant authorities. — the airline's press service reported.

Reasons for flight restrictions and government response

The suspension of flights is a response to a series of violent incidents in the state of Jalisco, where the resort is located. The Canadian government has updated its travel advisories, urging travelers to avoid non-essential travel to the region due to the activities of organized criminal groups and the unstable security situation. The airline is currently offering passengers who have already purchased tickets a full refund or the option to change their destination free of charge.

Consequences for the tourism industry and passengers

Air Canada is the first major international airline to take such a radical step in 2026, which could trigger a wave of similar decisions from other carriers. Industry experts predict significant financial losses for the Mexican tourism sector, as Canadian tourists make up a significant portion of visitors to Puerto Vallarta during the winter season. The company promises to resume service as soon as the situation stabilizes, but no specific dates have been announced yet.

