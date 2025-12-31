$42.390.17
49.860.20
12:36 PM • 6142 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
10:25 AM • 12374 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
10:12 AM • 14074 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 13837 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
10:03 AM • 13490 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Exclusive
December 31, 07:11 AM • 13123 views
Hryvnia exchange rate in 2026: expert told what to expect next year
December 31, 06:00 AM • 14747 views
NBU significantly devalues hryvnia: exchange rates for the last day of 2025
December 30, 06:06 PM • 27788 views
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guardsPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 65639 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
December 30, 03:00 PM • 42183 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Transshipment in Ukrainian ports reached 76 million tons of cargo in 2025, 89% in Greater Odesa ports - Deputy Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

In 2025, Ukrainian ports transshipped 76.1 million tons of cargo, of which 89% accounted for the ports of Greater Odesa. The Ukrainian sea corridor transported over 163 million tons of cargo, including about 100 million tons of agricultural products.

Transshipment in Ukrainian ports reached 76 million tons of cargo in 2025, 89% in Greater Odesa ports - Deputy Prime Minister

Transshipment through ports in 2025 amounted to 76.1 million tons of cargo, 89% of which was through the ports of Greater Odesa, said Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration - Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

According to Kuleba, despite all the challenges this year, transport infrastructure in Ukraine "not only worked, but also developed." "We launched new routes, expanded international connections, opened additional opportunities for export, implemented digital tools at the border, and updated approaches in certain sectors," the Deputy Prime Minister noted.

In 2025, according to him, water logistics remained one of the key areas of export and import. The ports of Greater Odesa – Pivdennyi, Odesa, Chornomorsk – as well as the ports of the Danube region were operating.

The total volume of transshipment through water logistics for the year amounted to 76.1 million tons of cargo, of which 67.8 million tons were provided by the ports of Greater Odesa.

- Kuleba reported.

The Deputy Prime Minister added:

The Ukrainian sea corridor remained the main sea route for exports throughout the year: since its launch, more than 163 million tons of cargo have been transported through it, including about 100 million tons of agricultural products.

"Separate full-fledged inland waterways, primarily the Danube, operated in 2025. Over 8.2 million tons of cargo were transshipped through the Danube ports of Izmail, Reni, and Ust-Dunaisk during the year, which provided alternative export routes and reduced the load on land crossings," Kuleba said.

According to him, the management of the assets of the Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company has been strengthened. "The average number of convoys increased by 3.8 times, average monthly transportation volumes - by 43%, the share of return loading of vessels - doubled, operating losses decreased by 1.5 times, administrative costs - doubled," the Deputy Prime Minister cited figures.

"We also started preparing and implementing investment projects in water infrastructure," Kuleba noted. "In the port of Chornomorsk, public-private partnership projects with a potential of up to $300 million in investments have started. International support has been attracted for the development of Danube ports and inland waterways - $35 million in grant funding within the RELINC program and 50 million euros in EU funding for the modernization of port and logistics infrastructure."

Julia Shramko

EconomyPoliticsAgronomy news
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
European Union
Ukraine
Odesa