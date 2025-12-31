Transshipment in Ukrainian ports reached 76 million tons of cargo in 2025, 89% in Greater Odesa ports - Deputy Prime Minister

Transshipment through ports in 2025 amounted to 76.1 million tons of cargo, 89% of which was through the ports of Greater Odesa, said Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration - Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

According to Kuleba, despite all the challenges this year, transport infrastructure in Ukraine "not only worked, but also developed." "We launched new routes, expanded international connections, opened additional opportunities for export, implemented digital tools at the border, and updated approaches in certain sectors," the Deputy Prime Minister noted.

In 2025, according to him, water logistics remained one of the key areas of export and import. The ports of Greater Odesa – Pivdennyi, Odesa, Chornomorsk – as well as the ports of the Danube region were operating.

The total volume of transshipment through water logistics for the year amounted to 76.1 million tons of cargo, of which 67.8 million tons were provided by the ports of Greater Odesa. - Kuleba reported.

The Deputy Prime Minister added:

The Ukrainian sea corridor remained the main sea route for exports throughout the year: since its launch, more than 163 million tons of cargo have been transported through it, including about 100 million tons of agricultural products.

"Separate full-fledged inland waterways, primarily the Danube, operated in 2025. Over 8.2 million tons of cargo were transshipped through the Danube ports of Izmail, Reni, and Ust-Dunaisk during the year, which provided alternative export routes and reduced the load on land crossings," Kuleba said.

According to him, the management of the assets of the Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company has been strengthened. "The average number of convoys increased by 3.8 times, average monthly transportation volumes - by 43%, the share of return loading of vessels - doubled, operating losses decreased by 1.5 times, administrative costs - doubled," the Deputy Prime Minister cited figures.

"We also started preparing and implementing investment projects in water infrastructure," Kuleba noted. "In the port of Chornomorsk, public-private partnership projects with a potential of up to $300 million in investments have started. International support has been attracted for the development of Danube ports and inland waterways - $35 million in grant funding within the RELINC program and 50 million euros in EU funding for the modernization of port and logistics infrastructure."

