Odesa region remains resilient and continues to feed the world: cargo transshipment in ports increased by 15% over the year

In 2023, the ports of Odesa region handled more than 50 million tons of cargo, which is 15% more than in 2022. The head of the Odesa Sea Port Authority, Oleh Kiper, wrote about this on his tg-channel , as reported by UNN

Last year, the ports of our region handled 50+ million tons of cargo, which is 15% more than in 2022 - He informs.

Kiper clarified that these were mostly exports of agricultural products destined for various countries, including Egypt, China, the United States, Tunisia, Spain, Italy, Greece, Turkey, Romania, Algeria, the Netherlands, Bulgaria, Pakistan, and Belgium.

The head of the RMA added that over 400 vessels have entered the Odesa region since the corridors began operating.

"In February, we will calculate how much the state has earned from the fight against black grain. But today we already realize that we are moving in the right direction!" he summarized.

As a reminder, Ukraine is tightening control over grain exports to combat tax evasion and ensure proper documentation and taxation, extending the experience of Odesa region to the entire country.

Thus, in late November this year, the Verkhovna Rada supported bills aimed at combating the export of "black" grain. The documents were based on an order issued by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, to introduce a "white" mechanism for grain supplies abroad. The order was published on August 18.

A week before, a new corridor started operating, and it turned out that some of the grain for export was not accounted for. Today the draft law on exports is already in the first reading.