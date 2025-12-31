Ukraine received 423 MW of new balancing capacity in 2025 - Ukrenergo

In 2025, 423 MW of new balancing capacities appeared in Ukraine's energy system. This became possible thanks to the first two special auctions for long-term procurement of ancillary services, which were held by Ukrenergo in August last year, UNN reports.

Details

Specifically, as of December 31:

117 MW - is the total certified capacity of new energy facilities commissioned that provide frequency support reserve (FSR) service;

333 MW - is the total certified capacity of new generation facilities commissioned that provide automatic frequency restoration reserve (aFRR) service.

The largest share of new balancing capacities is accounted for by energy storage systems (ESS). Their total capacity is 398 MW. Newly built gas piston units with a total capacity of 25 MW also perform the functions of fast reserves. - Ukrenergo stated.

Recall

On Wednesday, December 31, Russia again attacked energy facilities in several regions of Ukraine. In the morning, power outages were reported in five regions, including over 170,000 consumers in Odesa region and thousands in Brovary district of Kyiv region. Bad weather also left part of the residents in two regions without electricity.