Government extends restrictions on timber and scrap metal exports until the end of 2026

The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to extend restrictions on the export of timber and scrap metal until the end of 2026. This was announced by Ukraine's Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, UNN reports.

The decision provides for a licensing regime with zero quotas for the export of unprocessed timber, fuelwood, as well as ferrous and copper scrap. This allows for the preservation of strategic raw materials in Ukraine and their redirection to the needs of domestic processing. - the statement reads.

As the head of government notes, scrap metal is a critically important raw material for the Ukrainian metallurgical and foundry industries. Despite the export duty, scrap exports have been growing – often in transit to third countries without creating added value for Ukraine.

Domestic processing, on the other hand, provides jobs, tax revenues, and products necessary for defense and reconstruction.

The use of scrap in metallurgical production reduces CO2 emissions, which is important given EU requirements.

Regarding timber, the Government extended some of the restrictions introduced at the end of October. During the full-scale war, the volume of logging significantly decreased due to hostilities. At the same time, woodworking enterprises face a shortage of raw materials and are forced to stand idle, and for many rural communities, firewood remains a key resource for heating in winter. - adds the Prime Minister.

The head of government emphasizes that extending restrictions on raw material exports supports Ukrainian production, reduces environmental pressure, and strengthens the energy security of communities.

