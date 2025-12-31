Government extends restrictions on timber and scrap metal exports until the end of 2026

$42.390.17
49.860.20
ukenru
12:36 PM • 6370 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
10:25 AM • 12558 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
10:12 AM • 14229 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 13981 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
10:03 AM • 13617 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Exclusive
December 31, 07:11 AM • 13178 views
Hryvnia exchange rate in 2026: expert told what to expect next year
December 31, 06:00 AM • 14795 views
NBU significantly devalues hryvnia: exchange rates for the last day of 2025
December 30, 06:06 PM • 27853 views
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guardsPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 65813 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
December 30, 03:00 PM • 42214 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
3.6m/s
80%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Partisans showed the destruction of a locomotive in Voronezh that was transporting cargo for the occupiersVideoDecember 31, 05:31 AM • 12977 views
Russia announced plans to expand Ukraine's buffer zone by Putin's orderDecember 31, 08:33 AM • 10594 views
The secret of champagne's origin and its journey to royal tables revealedPhoto11:49 AM • 7468 views
How to properly pair wine and food: the simple logic of taste12:27 PM • 4458 views
"He's an idiot": Trump sharply criticized Kellogg when the latter called Zelenskyy a "courageous leader"12:55 PM • 4984 views
Publications
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 56142 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 58473 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 52938 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 80510 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 77294 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Tetiana Berezhna
Yulia Svyrydenko
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Warner Bros. plans to reject Paramount's latest offer despite Ellison's guarantees - FT12:49 PM • 3014 views
How to properly pair wine and food: the simple logic of taste12:27 PM • 4542 views
The secret of champagne's origin and its journey to royal tables revealedPhoto11:49 AM • 7548 views
The trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoDecember 30, 07:50 PM • 19597 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 65813 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
The Diplomat
Social network
Film

Government extends restrictions on timber and scrap metal exports until the end of 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided to extend restrictions on the export of timber and scrap metal until the end of 2026. This decision provides for a licensing regime with zero quotas to preserve strategic raw materials in Ukraine and direct them to the needs of domestic processing.

Government extends restrictions on timber and scrap metal exports until the end of 2026

The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to extend restrictions on the export of timber and scrap metal until the end of 2026. This was announced by Ukraine's Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, UNN reports.

The decision provides for a licensing regime with zero quotas for the export of unprocessed timber, fuelwood, as well as ferrous and copper scrap. This allows for the preservation of strategic raw materials in Ukraine and their redirection to the needs of domestic processing.

- the statement reads.

As the head of government notes, scrap metal is a critically important raw material for the Ukrainian metallurgical and foundry industries. Despite the export duty, scrap exports have been growing – often in transit to third countries without creating added value for Ukraine.

Domestic processing, on the other hand, provides jobs, tax revenues, and products necessary for defense and reconstruction.

The use of scrap in metallurgical production reduces CO2 emissions, which is important given EU requirements.

Regarding timber, the Government extended some of the restrictions introduced at the end of October. During the full-scale war, the volume of logging significantly decreased due to hostilities. At the same time, woodworking enterprises face a shortage of raw materials and are forced to stand idle, and for many rural communities, firewood remains a key resource for heating in winter.

- adds the Prime Minister.

The head of government emphasizes that extending restrictions on raw material exports supports Ukrainian production, reduces environmental pressure, and strengthens the energy security of communities.

The government extended tax benefits for a number of important goods: what is it about?31.12.25, 13:20 • 1660 views

Olga Rozgon

EconomyPolitics
Village
State budget
Energy
Heating
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
European Union
Ukraine