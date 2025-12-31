$42.390.17
The government extended tax benefits for a number of important goods: what is it about?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 236 views

This refers to UAVs, sights, thermal imagers, anti-drone rifles, and other critically important goods for Ukraine.

The government extended tax benefits for a number of important goods: what is it about?

On December 30, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a resolution that ensures the alignment of government decisions with laws for the uninterrupted supply of critically important goods. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Finance.

Details

This will contribute to increasing the state's defense capability, as well as overcoming energy supply problems caused by the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

The adopted decision updated the list of goods for which no financial guarantee of customs duties payment is required when imported into the customs territory of Ukraine.

- stated the Ministry of Finance.

In addition, the relevant laws extended the validity of tax benefits:

  • until 2027 - for unmanned aerial vehicles, sights, thermal imagers, anti-drone rifles and other defense equipment imported (sent) into the customs territory of Ukraine by enterprises and citizens;
    • until 2029 - for hydraulic turbines, wind energy generators and other equipment for renewable energy.

      In connection with the adopted government decision, the list of goods for which no security for the payment of customs duties in the ways defined by the Customs Code of Ukraine is required when imported into the customs territory of Ukraine has been updated.

      - stated the agency.

      Recall

      At the end of December 2025, 97% of local budgets were approved in Ukraine, which provides a financial basis for communities for 2026.

      Yevhen Ustimenko

      SocietyEconomyPolitics
      Technology
      State budget
      Energy
      Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
      War in Ukraine
      Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
      Ukraine
      Unmanned aerial vehicle