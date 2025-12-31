Karpaty dismissed Lupashko from the position of head coach

Lviv's "Karpaty" have terminated their cooperation with head coach Vladyslav Lupashko. This was announced by the club, as reported by UNN.

Details

Football club "Karpaty" and head coach Vladyslav Lupashko have terminated their cooperation by mutual agreement. - the message says.

The club reminded that Lupashko took charge of the Lviv team in July 2024. Under his leadership, the club played 50 matches, winning 19, drawing 14, and losing 17.

Addition

In the current UPL season, "Karpaty" are in 9th place with 19 points, having 4 wins, 5 losses, and 7 draws, two of which were against Ukrainian football giants - "Shakhtar" and "Dynamo". It should be noted that both matches ended with the same score - 3:3.

Recall

