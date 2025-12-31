Karpaty dismissed Lupashko from the position of head coach
Kyiv • UNN
Football club "Karpaty" terminated cooperation with head coach Vladyslav Lupashko by mutual agreement. Under his leadership, the team played 50 matches, winning 19.
Lviv's "Karpaty" have terminated their cooperation with head coach Vladyslav Lupashko. This was announced by the club, as reported by UNN.
Details
Football club "Karpaty" and head coach Vladyslav Lupashko have terminated their cooperation by mutual agreement.
The club reminded that Lupashko took charge of the Lviv team in July 2024. Under his leadership, the club played 50 matches, winning 19, drawing 14, and losing 17.
Addition
In the current UPL season, "Karpaty" are in 9th place with 19 points, having 4 wins, 5 losses, and 7 draws, two of which were against Ukrainian football giants - "Shakhtar" and "Dynamo". It should be noted that both matches ended with the same score - 3:3.
Recall
Ihor Kostyuk appointed head coach of FC "Dynamo".