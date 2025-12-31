$42.390.17
Underwater communication cable between Estonia and Finland damaged in the Gulf of Finland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

Damage to the underwater telecommunications cable between Helsinki and Tallinn was recorded on December 31, 2025. Finnish police are investigating the incident, having identified a vessel with a dropped anchor chain in Finland's exclusive economic zone.

Underwater communication cable between Estonia and Finland damaged in the Gulf of Finland

Damage to an underwater telecommunications cable between Helsinki and Tallinn has been recorded in the Gulf of Finland. The Finnish police are investigating the incident in cooperation with other authorities. This was reported by the Finnish police, according to UNN.

Early in the morning of December 31, 2025, telecommunications provider Elisa discovered a malfunction in the company's telecommunications cable between Helsinki and Tallinn. Elisa reported the problem to the Border Guard Operations Center. Under the leadership of the Border Guard, an investigation into the damage to critical underwater infrastructure was immediately launched.

- the police post says.

The Border Guard found a vessel suspected of damaging the cable. It was found in Finland's exclusive economic zone, with the vessel's anchor chain lowered into the sea. The vessel was ordered to stop, raise anchor, and proceed to a safe anchorage in Finnish territorial waters. Finnish authorities took control of the vessel as part of a joint operation.

The investigation was transferred to the Helsinki Police Department. Criminal proceedings have been initiated by order of the Prosecutor General. The incident is being investigated under articles on aggravated damage, attempted aggravated damage, and aggravated obstruction of telecommunications.

The investigation involves the police, the border guard, the Finnish Armed Forces, customs, Traficom, Tukes, and Finngrid, as well as national and international partners. Additional information is promised to be provided later.

Alla Kiosak

News of the World
New Year
Technology
War in Ukraine
Helsinki
Security Service of Ukraine
Finland
Tallinn
Estonia