Google and Meta delay Red Sea cable laying due to security threats

$42.040.02
48.980.10
ukenru
04:21 PM • 1482 views
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect around the clock on November 18: how many queues will be disconnected
Exclusive
02:33 PM • 8800 views
It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026
02:15 PM • 13188 views
The National Security and Defense Council denied information that Umerov refuses to return to Ukraine
12:46 PM • 14543 views
Ukraine may receive 8 SAMP/T systems from France - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:28 PM • 17366 views
Rada to consider dismissal of Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energy Minister Hrynchuk on Tuesday
November 17, 09:59 AM • 18479 views
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 41418 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
November 17, 06:58 AM • 25068 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
November 17, 06:27 AM • 19266 views
IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine
November 17, 05:28 AM • 21579 views
Trump: Republicans consider bill on sanctions against countries trading with Russia - Bloomberg
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
3.7m/s
79%
741mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia attacked Ukraine with Iskander ballistic missiles, 91 out of 128 drones neutralizedNovember 17, 07:16 AM • 15064 views
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long careerNovember 17, 08:31 AM • 23714 views
"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - VarietyNovember 17, 09:03 AM • 22337 views
Russia reported a repeated attack on the Veshkayma substation: the Center for Countering Disinformation explained its importanceNovember 17, 09:49 AM • 17398 views
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recovery01:40 PM • 10149 views
Publications
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 41416 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 77841 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 72017 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 128799 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 106932 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Poland
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recovery01:40 PM • 10288 views
"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - VarietyNovember 17, 09:03 AM • 22476 views
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long careerNovember 17, 08:31 AM • 23854 views
Legendary cat-blogger Stepan celebrates 17th birthdayPhotoNovember 16, 09:02 PM • 19838 views
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 39037 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Su-57

Google and Meta delay Red Sea cable laying due to security threats

Kyiv • UNN

 • 644 views

The laying of several underwater internet cables through the Red Sea has not been completed as planned. Political tensions and security threats have made this route unsafe for commercial vessels.

Google and Meta delay Red Sea cable laying due to security threats

The laying of several underwater internet cables through the Red Sea has not yet been completed according to plan, as political tensions and security threats have made this route more dangerous and difficult for commercial vessels, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Meta Platforms Inc.'s 2020 plans for the 45,000-kilometer (28,000-mile) 2Africa subsea cable system included a map showing how it would encircle the African continent, providing vital high-speed connectivity. The company and its partners are ready to announce the project's completion, but a significant portion running through the Red Sea remains unfinished five years later.

The southern segment of 2Africa in the Red Sea has not yet been built due to "a number of operational factors, regulatory challenges, and geopolitical risks," said a representative for Meta, which leads the consortium of telecommunications companies developing the cable. Other consortium members did not respond to requests for comment.

A representative for Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., said that work in the region to lay the Google-backed Blue-Raman cable has also been delayed, without providing further details.

Other cables not yet launched through the Red Sea include India-Europe-Xpress, Sea-Me-We 6, and Africa-1. Representatives of the telecommunications companies involved in laying these cables either declined or did not respond to requests for comment.

Additionally

According to media reports, physical fiber optic cables laid on the seabed are the fastest and most popular way to transmit internet data between continents. It is estimated that over 400 cables carry more than 95% of the world's internet traffic. Damage caused by weather conditions or vessels can lead to large-scale internet outages, especially in regions with low internet connectivity.

The Red Sea has historically been the most direct and economical route for internet communications connecting Europe with Asia and Africa. However, construction is complicated by its status as a conflict zone and the delicate negotiations that cable operators must undertake to obtain permits.

Repeated missile attacks on the strait over the past two years by Iranian-backed Houthis, whom the US and its allies consider a terrorist organization, have forced cargo ships to make long detours and disrupted the operations of specialized vessels laying or repairing cables.

These disruptions limit access to much-needed broadband internet in underserved countries, leading to higher prices and slower internet speeds for consumers.

The delays also cause financial losses for cable network owners and investors who have already paid suppliers for installation.

"Not only are they unable to monetize their investments by transmitting data over these cables, but they are also forced to acquire capacity on alternative cables to meet their short-term needs," said Alan Mauldin, research director at Telegeography, a telecommunications data company.

The owner of the Irish company Aqua Comms, which specializes in underwater fiber optic cables, sold the company at a discount in January, citing problems including "an indefinite delay" with EMIC-1, part of the 2Africa cable, "due to ongoing conflicts in the Red Sea."

Antonina Tumanova

News of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
Social network
Skirmishes
Alphabet Inc.
Red Sea
Asia
Africa
Europe
United States
Google