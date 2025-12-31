Culture Minister Berezhna came to the government meeting with her newborn daughter
Kyiv • UNN
Culture Minister Tetiana Berezhna attended a government meeting with her newborn daughter, Osaka. Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko called the event historic for the Cabinet of Ministers' hall.
The brightest outcome of the last government meeting in 2025 is the little daughter of Vice Prime Minister Tetiana Berezhna, who was with us today. I think this is definitely a historic event for this hall and a special one for each of us
The Prime Minister emphasized that she is very proud of "both our Tetiana Vasylivna and her little Osaka!"
The birth of every Ukrainian is not only a miracle but also a symbol that Ukraine was, is, and will be
