Culture Minister Berezhna came to the government meeting with her newborn daughter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 200 views

Culture Minister Tetiana Berezhna attended a government meeting with her newborn daughter, Osaka. Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko called the event historic for the Cabinet of Ministers' hall.

Culture Minister Berezhna came to the government meeting with her newborn daughter

Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna attended a government meeting with her newborn daughter, Osaka. Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko called this event historic for the Cabinet of Ministers' hall, UNN reports.

The brightest outcome of the last government meeting in 2025 is the little daughter of Vice Prime Minister Tetiana Berezhna, who was with us today. I think this is definitely a historic event for this hall and a special one for each of us 

- Svyrydenko wrote and showed a photo of Berezhna with her daughter during the government meeting.

The Prime Minister emphasized that she is very proud of "both our Tetiana Vasylivna and her little Osaka!"

The birth of every Ukrainian is not only a miracle but also a symbol that Ukraine was, is, and will be 

- Svyrydenko summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyPolitics
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Tetiana Berezhna
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ukraine