Snow storm in Poland: traffic paralyzed, government takes emergency measures

ukenru
12:36 PM • 3962 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
10:25 AM • 10550 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
10:12 AM • 12582 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 12458 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
10:03 AM • 12354 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Exclusive
December 31, 07:11 AM • 12596 views
Hryvnia exchange rate in 2026: expert told what to expect next year
December 31, 06:00 AM • 14298 views
NBU significantly devalues hryvnia: exchange rates for the last day of 2025
December 30, 06:06 PM • 27101 views
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guardsPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 63821 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
December 30, 03:00 PM • 41747 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Putin signed a law allowing to ignore sentences of international criminal institutions: explanation by the Center for Countering DisinformationDecember 31, 04:01 AM • 10433 views
ISW: Kremlin refuses to provide evidence of Ukrainian drone attack on Putin's residence and even denies the need for itDecember 31, 04:30 AM • 17386 views
Partisans showed the destruction of a locomotive in Voronezh that was transporting cargo for the occupiersVideoDecember 31, 05:31 AM • 11655 views
Russia announced plans to expand Ukraine's buffer zone by Putin's order08:33 AM • 8548 views
The secret of champagne's origin and its journey to royal tables revealedPhoto11:49 AM • 4094 views
Publications
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 54462 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 56956 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 51640 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 79040 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 76099 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keith Kellogg
Larry Ellison
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Odesa Oblast
UNN Lite
Warner Bros. plans to reject Paramount's latest offer despite Ellison's guarantees - FT12:49 PM • 1760 views
How to properly pair wine and food: the simple logic of taste12:27 PM • 2648 views
The secret of champagne's origin and its journey to royal tables revealedPhoto11:49 AM • 4214 views
The trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoDecember 30, 07:50 PM • 19007 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 63821 views
Snow storm in Poland: traffic paralyzed, government takes emergency measures

Kyiv • UNN

 • 228 views

Poland is suffering from heavy snowfalls and strong winds, which have caused massive traffic jams, especially in the northern regions. Prime Minister Donald Tusk is coordinating actions, and ministers are calling for caution and strengthening transport control.

Snow storm in Poland: traffic paralyzed, government takes emergency measures

Poland is suffering from heavy snowfalls and strong winds, which have led to massive traffic jams, especially in the northern regions. The situation became the subject of urgent consideration at a meeting of the crisis management team. This was reported by Wiadomosci, writes UNN.

Details

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that he is in constant contact with relevant ministers and receives operational reports on the condition of roads, railways, and airports. The head of government also announced his participation in the evening staff meeting to coordinate further actions.

17-degree frost hit the snowy Carpathians: rescuers warned of danger31.12.25, 10:00 • 2030 views

According to emergency services, more than 600 calls related to the consequences of bad weather were recorded overnight and on Wednesday morning alone.

Road conditions and increased transport control

Minister of Infrastructure Dariusz Klimczak noted that despite the difficult conditions, national highways remain passable, although the situation is constantly changing. He called for special caution from electric vehicle owners.

Due to bad weather, Coca-Cola suspended its New Year's caravan in Georgia30.12.25, 18:43 • 4084 views

For his part, the head of the Polish Ministry of Internal Affairs, Marcin Kierwiński, announced the introduction of strict checks for trucks. The police and road inspection will focus on the technical condition of trucks. Vehicles that may cause road blockages will be forcibly directed to rest areas.

Forecasts and warnings for the population

Regarding the threat of flooding, Minister Kierwiński noted that the peak of danger in the Elbląg area is passing: the water level has stabilized and only slightly exceeds the norm in one section.

However, the synoptic situation remains alarming. Government officials warn of the return of snowstorms to northern Poland as early as tonight. 

Up to 12 cm of snow in places across Ukraine, main roads are passable, restrictions in Prykarpattia - road workers30.12.25, 11:31 • 2822 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Coca-Cola
Donald Tusk
Georgia
Poland