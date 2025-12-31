Snow storm in Poland: traffic paralyzed, government takes emergency measures

Poland is suffering from heavy snowfalls and strong winds, which have led to massive traffic jams, especially in the northern regions. The situation became the subject of urgent consideration at a meeting of the crisis management team. This was reported by Wiadomosci, writes UNN.

Details

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that he is in constant contact with relevant ministers and receives operational reports on the condition of roads, railways, and airports. The head of government also announced his participation in the evening staff meeting to coordinate further actions.

17-degree frost hit the snowy Carpathians: rescuers warned of danger

According to emergency services, more than 600 calls related to the consequences of bad weather were recorded overnight and on Wednesday morning alone.

Road conditions and increased transport control

Minister of Infrastructure Dariusz Klimczak noted that despite the difficult conditions, national highways remain passable, although the situation is constantly changing. He called for special caution from electric vehicle owners.

Due to bad weather, Coca-Cola suspended its New Year's caravan in Georgia

For his part, the head of the Polish Ministry of Internal Affairs, Marcin Kierwiński, announced the introduction of strict checks for trucks. The police and road inspection will focus on the technical condition of trucks. Vehicles that may cause road blockages will be forcibly directed to rest areas.

Forecasts and warnings for the population

Regarding the threat of flooding, Minister Kierwiński noted that the peak of danger in the Elbląg area is passing: the water level has stabilized and only slightly exceeds the norm in one section.

However, the synoptic situation remains alarming. Government officials warn of the return of snowstorms to northern Poland as early as tonight.

Up to 12 cm of snow in places across Ukraine, main roads are passable, restrictions in Prykarpattia - road workers