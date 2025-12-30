$42.220.15
Due to bad weather, Coca-Cola suspended its New Year's caravan in Georgia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 260 views

The Coca-Cola New Year's caravan, which has been traveling through Georgia since December 19, was unable to complete its planned route due to heavy snowfall and unfavorable weather conditions. Coca-Cola Bottlers Georgia announced that safe movement of the caravan proved impossible in the western regions of the country, and it did not reach Batumi and a number of other settlements.

Due to bad weather, Coca-Cola suspended its New Year's caravan in Georgia

The traditional New Year's Coca-Cola caravan, which has been traveling through Georgia since December 19, was unable to complete its planned route due to heavy snowfall and adverse weather conditions, UNN reports with reference to News Georgia.

Details

Coca-Cola Bottlers Georgia announced that the safe movement of the caravan proved impossible in the western regions of the country. Although the festive event took place in Kobuleti, the caravan did not reach Batumi and a number of settlements in central Georgia – Khashuri, Gori, Kvemo-Chala.

"We sincerely apologize to everyone who eagerly awaited the Coca-Cola caravan and the festive mood we create every year. We appreciate your love and support and realize the inconvenience caused by the changes in the route," the company said in a statement.

They promised that next year the caravan would travel all over Georgia "with even greater joy, more surprises, and a special New Year's mood."

Add

Bad weather has persisted in Georgia for several days. In the west of the country, there are intense snowfalls, and the sea has storms up to 6 points. At least 60,000 subscribers remain without electricity. Restrictions are in effect on highways.

According to forecasters, the cyclone will recede on January 3.

