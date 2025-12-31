17-degree frost hit the snowy Carpathians: rescuers warned of danger

$42.390.17
49.860.20
ukenru
Exclusive
07:11 AM • 2124 views
Hryvnia exchange rate in 2026: expert told what to expect next year
06:00 AM • 5118 views
NBU significantly devalues hryvnia: exchange rates for the last day of 2025
December 30, 06:06 PM • 20348 views
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guardsPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 51259 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
December 30, 03:00 PM • 36919 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
December 30, 01:51 PM • 32455 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
December 30, 01:07 PM • 30491 views
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
December 30, 12:27 PM • 21403 views
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
December 30, 11:22 AM • 19693 views
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
December 30, 11:09 AM • 24247 views
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
4.2m/s
81%
736mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Poland demands investigation into TikTok disinformation calling for EU exitDecember 30, 11:34 PM • 8156 views
Attack on Kyiv region: enemy drone hit an apartment building in Bila Tserkva, the capital also under attackDecember 30, 11:58 PM • 3920 views
Odesa suffered a massive UAV attack: residential and energy infrastructure damaged, children injuredPhotoDecember 31, 01:06 AM • 21600 views
Bank robbed of 30 million euros in Germany during Christmas holidaysDecember 31, 01:42 AM • 13917 views
ISW: Kremlin refuses to provide evidence of Ukrainian drone attack on Putin's residence and even denies the need for it04:30 AM • 5908 views
Publications
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 43789 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 46991 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 42380 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 69240 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 67209 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Serhiy Lysak
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
Odesa
United States
Germany
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoDecember 30, 07:50 PM • 14217 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 51267 views
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthoodDecember 30, 01:45 PM • 25521 views
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 36992 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 50254 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Mushrooms

17-degree frost hit the snowy Carpathians: rescuers warned of danger

Kyiv • UNN

 • 340 views

In the snowy Carpathians, the air temperature dropped to -17 degrees, accompanied by snow and limited visibility. The State Emergency Service warns of danger to the life and health of travelers.

17-degree frost hit the snowy Carpathians: rescuers warned of danger

A 17-degree frost hit the snowy Carpathians, travelers are warned of danger, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

In the mountains, the air temperature is -17. Snow. As of this morning, it is cloudy on Mount Pip Ivan, visibility is limited, the wind is south-westerly at 15-17 m/s. Such weather conditions pose a serious danger to life and health.

- reported the State Emergency Service.

People were urged to be careful. And advised to download the mobile application "Mountain Rescue".

"Rescuers warn - weather conditions in the mountains are worsening. We ask you to refrain from going to the highlands," emphasized the rescuers of Prykarpattia.

Snow and frosts: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on New Year's Eve31.12.25, 06:59 • 2020 views

Julia Shramko

Society
Frosts in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Carpathian Mountains