17-degree frost hit the snowy Carpathians: rescuers warned of danger

A 17-degree frost hit the snowy Carpathians, travelers are warned of danger, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

In the mountains, the air temperature is -17. Snow. As of this morning, it is cloudy on Mount Pip Ivan, visibility is limited, the wind is south-westerly at 15-17 m/s. Such weather conditions pose a serious danger to life and health. - reported the State Emergency Service.

People were urged to be careful. And advised to download the mobile application "Mountain Rescue".

"Rescuers warn - weather conditions in the mountains are worsening. We ask you to refrain from going to the highlands," emphasized the rescuers of Prykarpattia.

