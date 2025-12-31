Snow and frosts: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on New Year's Eve

On Wednesday, December 31, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, on the last day of the year, the weather in Ukraine will be determined by the rear part of the cyclone with its center northeast of Ukraine, which will cause winter weather with light snow, gusty western and northwestern winds, and a slight negative temperature in most regions during the day.

Cloudy with clearings. Light snow (locally in the south and southeast of the country). Ice on roads in places. Wind western, northwestern, 7-12 m/s, in the afternoon in the western, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia and Odesa regions gusts 15-20 m/s. Temperature during the day 2-7° below zero, in the south of the country from 4° below zero to 1° above zero - the report says.

In Kyiv and the region on Wednesday it will be cloudy, with possible snow. Air temperature -6°...-4°.

