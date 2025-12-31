When no one believed the basic version - lay out random fragments on the snow and take photos, traditional lies. This is how Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, commented on the photo of drone fragments that allegedly flew to attack the residence of the Russian dictator, UNN reports.

The Russians predictably laid out the so-called fragments of a drone that "flew to Putin's residence." Their traditional lie is that when no one believed the basic version, you lay out random fragments on the snow and take photos. - Kovalenko noted.

He added that the occupiers showed photos of "fragments" instead of explanations of inconsistencies: "the absence of air defense work in the area of the residence, the absence of drones there, and generally different numbers of these drones, in which the Russians were confused."

They brought the fragments, laid them out, and started telling something two days after the statement about the "attack." Funny, clowns. - Kovalenko summarized.

ISW: Kremlin refuses to provide evidence of Ukrainian drone attack on Putin's residence and even denies the need for it

Context

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that Ukraine allegedly attacked the state residence of the President of the Russian Federation in the Novgorod region, and also threatened that Moscow would revise its negotiating position.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the alleged attack by Ukraine on the residence of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin a lie, noting that in this way Russia is preparing strikes on Kyiv and government buildings.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with US President Donald Trump, informed the American leader about a drone attack on his residence in the Novgorod region. According to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, Trump "was shocked" by the news.

US President Donald Trump said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin told him about the attack on his residence, noting that he did not like it.

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, refused to provide evidence of an attack on the Russian leader's residence using UAVs.