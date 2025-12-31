$42.390.17
49.860.20
ukenru
12:36 PM • 6356 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
10:25 AM • 12551 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
10:12 AM • 14224 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 13976 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
10:03 AM • 13612 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Exclusive
December 31, 07:11 AM • 13175 views
Hryvnia exchange rate in 2026: expert told what to expect next year
December 31, 06:00 AM • 14792 views
NBU significantly devalues hryvnia: exchange rates for the last day of 2025
December 30, 06:06 PM • 27851 views
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guardsPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 65805 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
December 30, 03:00 PM • 42213 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

No one believed it? Post random debris and take photos: the National Security and Defense Council ridiculed Russia's "evidence" regarding the attack on Putin's residence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, commented on photos of drone debris that allegedly flew to attack the residence of the Russian dictator. He stated that this is traditional Russian lies.

No one believed it? Post random debris and take photos: the National Security and Defense Council ridiculed Russia's "evidence" regarding the attack on Putin's residence

When no one believed the basic version - lay out random fragments on the snow and take photos, traditional lies. This is how Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, commented on the photo of drone fragments that allegedly flew to attack the residence of the Russian dictator, UNN reports.

The Russians predictably laid out the so-called fragments of a drone that "flew to Putin's residence." Their traditional lie is that when no one believed the basic version, you lay out random fragments on the snow and take photos.

- Kovalenko noted.

He added that the occupiers showed photos of "fragments" instead of explanations of inconsistencies: "the absence of air defense work in the area of the residence, the absence of drones there, and generally different numbers of these drones, in which the Russians were confused."

They brought the fragments, laid them out, and started telling something two days after the statement about the "attack." Funny, clowns.

- Kovalenko summarized.

ISW: Kremlin refuses to provide evidence of Ukrainian drone attack on Putin's residence and even denies the need for it31.12.25, 06:30 • 18468 views

Context

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that Ukraine allegedly attacked the state residence of the President of the Russian Federation in the Novgorod region, and also threatened that Moscow would revise its negotiating position.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the alleged attack by Ukraine on the residence of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin a lie, noting that in this way Russia is preparing strikes on Kyiv and government buildings.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with US President Donald Trump, informed the American leader about a drone attack on his residence in the Novgorod region. According to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, Trump "was shocked" by the news.

US President Donald Trump said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin told him about the attack on his residence, noting that he did not like it.

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, refused to provide evidence of an attack on the Russian leader's residence using UAVs.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine