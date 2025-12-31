Ukraine to receive new automated services in 2026: Ministry of Digital Transformation announces list

$42.390.17
49.860.20
ukenru
12:36 PM • 5390 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
10:25 AM • 11684 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
10:12 AM • 13518 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 13327 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
10:03 AM • 13053 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Exclusive
December 31, 07:11 AM • 12913 views
Hryvnia exchange rate in 2026: expert told what to expect next year
December 31, 06:00 AM • 14561 views
NBU significantly devalues hryvnia: exchange rates for the last day of 2025
December 30, 06:06 PM • 27489 views
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guardsPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 64913 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
December 30, 03:00 PM • 41990 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
3.7m/s
82%
738mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
ISW: Kremlin refuses to provide evidence of Ukrainian drone attack on Putin's residence and even denies the need for itDecember 31, 04:30 AM • 18239 views
Partisans showed the destruction of a locomotive in Voronezh that was transporting cargo for the occupiersVideoDecember 31, 05:31 AM • 12473 views
Russia announced plans to expand Ukraine's buffer zone by Putin's order08:33 AM • 10119 views
The secret of champagne's origin and its journey to royal tables revealedPhoto11:49 AM • 6202 views
"He's an idiot": Trump sharply criticized Kellogg when the latter called Zelenskyy a "courageous leader"12:55 PM • 3974 views
Publications
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 55445 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 57858 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 52402 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 79897 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 76813 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Tetiana Berezhna
Yulia Svyrydenko
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Warner Bros. plans to reject Paramount's latest offer despite Ellison's guarantees - FT12:49 PM • 2532 views
How to properly pair wine and food: the simple logic of taste12:27 PM • 3416 views
The secret of champagne's origin and its journey to royal tables revealedPhoto11:49 AM • 6224 views
The trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoDecember 30, 07:50 PM • 19357 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 64913 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
The Diplomat
Social network
Film

Ukraine to receive new automated services in 2026: Ministry of Digital Transformation announces list

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

In 2026, new automated services will appear in Ukraine, including online divorce in Diia and data verification in the civil registry office. The Ministry of Digital Transformation announces the rejection of the concept of "certificate for the sake of a certificate" and the launch of "Trembita 2.0" for secure data exchange.

Ukraine to receive new automated services in 2026: Ministry of Digital Transformation announces list
Photo: t.me/mintsyfra

In 2026, new automated services will appear in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

Details

The following services are mentioned:

  • online divorce in Diia;
    • data verification in the Civil Registry Office register;
      • eCourt;
        • eExcise;
          • building a CDTO team in ministries, communities, and administrations.

            In 2025, we finally moved away from the 'certificate for the sake of a certificate' concept. We established interaction between registers and launched Trembita 2.0 so that data is exchanged between state systems even more securely, faster, and without human factor. And Ukrainians - used new convenient automated services in Diia

            - stated the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

            Recall

            From January 1, 2026, Ukrainians will be able to use mobile communication in 27 EU countries at domestic rates.

            Yevhen Ustimenko

            SocietyTechnologies
            Marriage
            European Union
            Ukraine