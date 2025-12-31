Ukraine to receive new automated services in 2026: Ministry of Digital Transformation announces list

Photo: t.me/mintsyfra

In 2026, new automated services will appear in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

Details

The following services are mentioned:

online divorce in Diia;

data verification in the Civil Registry Office register;

eCourt;

eExcise;

building a CDTO team in ministries, communities, and administrations.

In 2025, we finally moved away from the 'certificate for the sake of a certificate' concept. We established interaction between registers and launched Trembita 2.0 so that data is exchanged between state systems even more securely, faster, and without human factor. And Ukrainians - used new convenient automated services in Diia - stated the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Recall

From January 1, 2026, Ukrainians will be able to use mobile communication in 27 EU countries at domestic rates.