The full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, ongoing since February 24, 2022, has cost Russian taxpayers an estimated $550 billion. This is equivalent to 24 annual Russian budgets for higher education or 22 healthcare budgets, UNN reports, citing the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

Details

According to Ukrainian intelligence, a significant portion of these expenditures is hidden: 59% of the war budget is classified. In the first three quarters of 2025, 4.816 trillion rubles were spent on "open" items, while 7.038 trillion were spent on "closed" ones. Year-on-year, the classified part of expenditures increased by 39%.

The Kremlin is shifting the financing of the war onto the population through new taxes and rising prices. In conditions where any anti-war criticism is punished as "treason," the space for public discontent has practically disappeared. As a result, prices for Russians have been rising continuously in 2022-2025 - stated the Foreign Intelligence Service.

At the same time, "Gazprom" compensated for the loss of European markets at the expense of domestic consumers: the average cost of utility services increased by 43%, and a further increase of about 14% has already been declared for the next year.

Fuel prices increased by 29-35%, and this trend will continue in 2026. Real estate in Russia increased in price by 50% in 2022-2025; in 2026, another plus of 6-7% is expected, and in Moscow itself - up to 20%, the report says.

The most sensitive price increase is observed in food. Thus, dairy products increased in price by 62%, meat - by 41%. Forecasts for 2026 predict a further price increase of tens of percent.

Against this background, even New Year's moods look depressed - 54% of Russians are annoyed by gifts related to self-development and a healthy lifestyle - stated the Foreign Intelligence Service.

