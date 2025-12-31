Zelenskyy dismisses NCCPFR head Mahomedov

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Ruslan Magomedov from the post of head of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission, who had headed the commission since 2021. This is reported by UNN with reference to Presidential Decree №1018/2025.

Details

"To dismiss Ruslan Sadrudynovych Magomedov from the post of head of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission," the decree states.

Addition

In February 2021, Ruslan Magomedov was appointed head of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission, in accordance with President Zelenskyy's decree.

Prior to his appointment as head of the NSSMC, from 2019, he held the position of external consultant for the project "mobile application for gaining access to the securities market and banking products" in the Banking Group.

Recall

