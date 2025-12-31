$42.390.17
Zelenskyy dismisses NCCPFR head Mahomedov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Ruslan Mahomedov from the post of head of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission. He had headed the commission since February 2021, according to a presidential decree.

Details

"To dismiss Ruslan Sadrudynovych Magomedov from the post of head of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission," the decree states.

Addition

In February 2021, Ruslan Magomedov was appointed head of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission, in accordance with President Zelenskyy's decree.

Prior to his appointment as head of the NSSMC, from 2019, he held the position of external consultant for the project "mobile application for gaining access to the securities market and banking products" in the Banking Group.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Olha Yukhymchuk from the post of Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine for European Integration.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

