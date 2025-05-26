The director of a kindergarten in Kyiv, where a boy was injured, will be tried for falsified medical records

In Kyiv, in a private kindergarten where a two-year-old child fell from the stairs and was injured, the educators and the director were found to have forged medical records. The relevant case against the director was sent to court, UNN reports with reference to the Telegram channel Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

An indictment has been sent to court against the director of a private kindergarten for complicity in forgery of documents, as well as for the use of forged documents (Part 5 of Article 27, Part 1 of Article 358, Part 4 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the prosecutor's office said.

Details

The investigation established that in September 2024, the accused ordered fake medical records for herself and five educators of the institution via the Internet. None of them, according to the prosecutor's office, underwent a mandatory preventive medical examination.

Further, according to the prosecutor's office, "the director registered the purchased medical records in the register of personal medical records and put them in the personal files of the educators".

"Employees who did not undergo a mandatory medical examination should have been suspended from work, but instead, the director, instead of doing so, on the contrary, helped subordinates with the use of forged documents," the prosecutor's office said.

These facts were established after a two-year-old boy fell from the stairs and suffered serious bodily injuries in this kindergarten last December. Then the educator received a suspicion.

"As law enforcement officers later established, this educator also did not undergo a mandatory medical examination, and a forged medical record was seized from her personal file," the prosecutor's office said.