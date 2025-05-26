The director of a kindergarten in Kyiv, where a boy was injured, will be tried for falsified medical records

$41.510.01
46.990.07
ukenru
The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 5522 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
08:54 AM • 15983 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

08:18 AM • 22168 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
06:37 AM • 36397 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
06:19 AM • 56908 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 65025 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 76183 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

May 24, 04:10 PM • 239543 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 08:00 AM • 356429 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 394050 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2m/s
88%
747mm
Popular news

Medvedev published a map with a threat that almost all of Ukraine could become a "buffer zone"

May 26, 12:32 AM • 78681 views

ISW: Russia's only chance for victory in the war is the cessation of Western aid to Ukraine

May 26, 01:38 AM • 74189 views

Drone attack on Russia: in Tatarstan, a plant for the production of "Shaheds" was hit, in Tula - blackout

May 26, 02:42 AM • 23598 views

For the second night in a row, Poland has scrambled fighter jets due to a Russian attack on Ukraine.

06:18 AM • 39709 views

The enemy attacked Khmelnytskyi region at night: four enterprises were affected

06:59 AM • 13662 views
Publications

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 356447 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 394067 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 346577 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 437656 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 515401 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Kaya Kallas

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Serhiy Leshchenko

Radosław Sikorski

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Actual places

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Kherson Oblast

Odesa Oblast

Mykolaiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 138051 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 239543 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 80862 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 75992 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 79075 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Nord Stream

Telegram

The Economist

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

The director of a kindergarten in Kyiv, where a boy was injured, will be tried for falsified medical records

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1456 views

Forged medical records were found in the kindergarten in Kyiv, where a two-year-old boy fell down the stairs, among the educators and the director. The director is suspected of complicity and the use of forged documents.

The director of a kindergarten in Kyiv, where a boy was injured, will be tried for falsified medical records

In Kyiv, in a private kindergarten where a two-year-old child fell from the stairs and was injured, the educators and the director were found to have forged medical records. The relevant case against the director was sent to court, UNN reports with reference to the Telegram channel Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

An indictment has been sent to court against the director of a private kindergarten for complicity in forgery of documents, as well as for the use of forged documents (Part 5 of Article 27, Part 1 of Article 358, Part 4 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the prosecutor's office said.

Details

The investigation established that in September 2024, the accused ordered fake medical records for herself and five educators of the institution via the Internet. None of them, according to the prosecutor's office, underwent a mandatory preventive medical examination.

Further, according to the prosecutor's office, "the director registered the purchased medical records in the register of personal medical records and put them in the personal files of the educators".

"Employees who did not undergo a mandatory medical examination should have been suspended from work, but instead, the director, instead of doing so, on the contrary, helped subordinates with the use of forged documents," the prosecutor's office said.

These facts were established after a two-year-old boy fell from the stairs and suffered serious bodily injuries in this kindergarten last December. Then the educator received a suspicion.

2-year-old boy fell down the stairs in a kindergarten in Kyiv: the teacher received a suspicion04.04.25, 12:07 • 14424 views

"As law enforcement officers later established, this educator also did not undergo a mandatory medical examination, and a forged medical record was seized from her personal file," the prosecutor's office said.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Brent
$64.50
Bitcoin
$109,663.50
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,362.06
Ethereum
$2,567.47