"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 2834 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 20156 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 16861 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 21909 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 31086 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 64880 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 60618 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34121 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59680 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106994 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

The power of diplomacy against the Kremlin's military parade: European officials are invited to Kyiv on May 9

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7478 views

Ukraine has invited EU leaders to Kyiv on May 9 to counter Putin's victory parade in Moscow. Zelenskyy is ready to receive the leaders of the "Coalition of the Willing" for security guarantees.

The power of diplomacy against the Kremlin's military parade: European officials are invited to Kyiv on May 9

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha handed over an invitation to his colleagues in the European Union to visit Ukraine on May 9. Also on this date, President Zelenskyy is ready to receive the leaders of the "Coalition of the Willing".

UNN reports with reference to Рolitico.

Details

The Ukrainian government would like to see EU representatives in Kyiv on May 9. The purpose of the visit was to counter Putin's victory parade in Moscow.

President Zelenskyy could, in particular, receive the leaders of the "Coalition of the Willing", who are ready to "define security guarantees" for Ukraine. If an agreement on a possible ceasefire with Russia is reached. Рolitico writes about this, referring to the words of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha.

In the context of the invitation of EU officials, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine handed over an invitation to his colleagues in the European Union on Monday. He called to "demonstrate our unity and determination in the face of the greatest aggression in Europe since the Second World War."

Addition

In the Russian Federation, President Putin sent invitations to the leaders of Israel, China, Brazil, Slovakia and Serbia to join him in Moscow to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. But Putin did not invite the United States and most EU member states.

The publication reminds that in 2005, US President George Bush and then French President Jacques Chirac were present on Red Square in the capital of the Russian Federation. In recent years, none of the Western leaders has attended the parade in Moscow.

Let us remind you

A technical meeting will be held in Turkey with the participation of Ukraine and partners for the creation of the maritime component of the "coalition of willing". Russia is not participating in the meeting.

The President of Ukraine emphasized the importance of defining a clear position on security guarantees for achieving lasting peace. He also focused on the need to increase arms production in Europe.

Sybiha called on the EU to strengthen Ukraine's air defense and put pressure on Russia after the attack on Sumy14.04.25, 12:31 • 2678 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics
Andrii Sybiha
Brazil
European Union
China
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
