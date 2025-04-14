Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha handed over an invitation to his colleagues in the European Union to visit Ukraine on May 9. Also on this date, President Zelenskyy is ready to receive the leaders of the "Coalition of the Willing".

UNN reports with reference to Рolitico.

Details

The Ukrainian government would like to see EU representatives in Kyiv on May 9. The purpose of the visit was to counter Putin's victory parade in Moscow.

President Zelenskyy could, in particular, receive the leaders of the "Coalition of the Willing", who are ready to "define security guarantees" for Ukraine. If an agreement on a possible ceasefire with Russia is reached. Рolitico writes about this, referring to the words of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha.

In the context of the invitation of EU officials, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine handed over an invitation to his colleagues in the European Union on Monday. He called to "demonstrate our unity and determination in the face of the greatest aggression in Europe since the Second World War."

Addition

In the Russian Federation, President Putin sent invitations to the leaders of Israel, China, Brazil, Slovakia and Serbia to join him in Moscow to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. But Putin did not invite the United States and most EU member states.

The publication reminds that in 2005, US President George Bush and then French President Jacques Chirac were present on Red Square in the capital of the Russian Federation. In recent years, none of the Western leaders has attended the parade in Moscow.

Let us remind you

