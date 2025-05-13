Ceasefire will be a way to discuss other elements of ending the war - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that only a ceasefire would allow to discuss all other elements of the end of the war. He added that only after the political will of the leaders there is a sense in negotiations in the format of working groups.

Zelenskyy stated this during a press conference, UNN reports.

Details

If Putin says today "I don't want to", again, there can be a billion reasons – first he wanted to, then he realized that I am ready – he doesn't want to anymore. But if there is a step, if he says that he wants a ceasefire, then this will be the way to discuss all other elements of the end of the war - Zelenskyy explained.

He also added that only after the political will of the leaders there is a sense in continuing negotiations in the form of meetings of groups.

Then the groups can meet and, having the political will of the leader or leaders, it is clear that there will be one result or another. There will be a way - the president said.

The head of state stressed that in this case, the result is important, and emotions should be discarded.

We will not get pleasure from the dialogue, but we can get pleasure from the result, which is much better than other emotions. The result is the end of the war. Step one is a ceasefire - Zelenskyy said.

Addition

Zelenskyy announced readiness to meet with Putin in Turkey to discuss a ceasefire. Ukraine is waiting for confirmation of Putin's participation and the possible joining of Trump to the negotiations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin insultingly spoke about the leadership of countries that support sanctions against Moscow, calling them "idiots".