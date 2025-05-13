Ceasefire will be a way to discuss other elements of ending the war - Zelensky

$41.540.01
46.160.59
ukenru
CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin
12:11 PM • 15776 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
11:29 AM • 38956 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

10:48 AM • 40313 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

May 13, 08:36 AM • 91691 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 55004 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 115560 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 117213 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 87845 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 64749 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 63601 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
2m/s
53%
747mm
Popular news

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 61671 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 57025 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

May 13, 08:20 AM • 52182 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

10:05 AM • 43051 views

The "Fallout" series has been renewed for a 3rd season

10:29 AM • 58090 views
Publications

Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

03:04 PM • 8702 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 08:36 AM • 91707 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:20 AM • 115574 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 13, 05:00 AM • 117225 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 03:00 PM • 139381 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Keir Starmer

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Germany

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

10:05 AM • 43376 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

May 13, 08:20 AM • 52484 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 57315 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 61947 views

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

May 12, 03:03 PM • 56528 views
Actual

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Fox News

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The Guardian

Boeing 747

Ceasefire will be a way to discuss other elements of ending the war - Zelensky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 318 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a ceasefire would allow discussing all aspects of ending the war. Negotiations of working groups are possible only if there is political will of the leaders.

Ceasefire will be a way to discuss other elements of ending the war - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that only a ceasefire would allow to discuss all other elements of the end of the war. He added that only after the political will of the leaders there is a sense in negotiations in the format of working groups.

Zelenskyy stated this during a press conference, UNN reports.

Details

If Putin says today "I don't want to", again, there can be a billion reasons – first he wanted to, then he realized that I am ready – he doesn't want to anymore. But if there is a step, if he says that he wants a ceasefire, then this will be the way to discuss all other elements of the end of the war

- Zelenskyy explained.

He also added that only after the political will of the leaders there is a sense in continuing negotiations in the form of meetings of groups.

Then the groups can meet and, having the political will of the leader or leaders, it is clear that there will be one result or another. There will be a way

- the president said.

The head of state stressed that in this case, the result is important, and emotions should be discarded.

We will not get pleasure from the dialogue, but we can get pleasure from the result, which is much better than other emotions. The result is the end of the war. Step one is a ceasefire

- Zelenskyy said.

Addition

Zelenskyy announced readiness to meet with Putin in Turkey to discuss a ceasefire. Ukraine is waiting for confirmation of Putin's participation and the possible joining of Trump to the negotiations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin insultingly spoke about the leadership of countries that support sanctions against Moscow, calling them "idiots".

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPolitics
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$103,194.50
S&P 500
$5,886.16
Tesla
$322.42
Газ TTF
$35.64
Золото
$3,247.95
Ethereum
$2,543.90